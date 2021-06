The Morning Show will pick up in the aftermath of Mitch’s firing when it returns for season 2 in the fall. Dropping on September 17, 2021, The Morning Show’s sophomore season picks up after the explosive events of season one, including Mitch’s exit (Steve Carrell). The Morning Show team emerges from the wreckage of Alex (Jennifer Aniston) and Bradley’s (Reese Witherspoon) actions, to a new UBA and a world in flux, where identity is everything and the chasm between who we present as and who we really are comes into play.