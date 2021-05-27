Cancel
$2 million grant to examine what drives promotion and tenure outcomes in higher ed

 14 days ago

Promotion and tenure processes in higher education are critical to the integrity of America's science enterprise. They determine which faculty members continue their careers and whose career aspirations come to a screeching halt by a tenure denial. At the core of the system is the notion that the most talented and deserving candidates get promoted, but a research team led by the University of Houston will challenge that basic assumption through a $2 million grant from the National Science Foundation.

