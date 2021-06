BEIJING, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cheung Kong Graduate School of Business' Center on Finance and Economic Growth released results of its 2021 Q1 Business Sentiment Index, a survey of more than 2,000 Chinese companies from within the industrial sector to provide the most comprehensive set of independent data currently available. The overall sentiment remained flat at 50. The diffusion indices reflecting real output, including production, electricity consumption and domestic orders all indicate a slight expansion. However, low demands in the domestic and international markets and rising cost of raw materials hinder the full recovery of the sector. The companies surveyed are still cautious about the future, with only 1% of them making expansionary investment.