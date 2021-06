The private Christian school has conducted in-person classes all school year, and recently graduated two seniorsWhether private or public school, the last two school years have been a challenge for staff, parents—and especially students. At the High Desert Christian Academy, the goal for their graduates is to possess a deep understanding of their world, the ability to discern truth, beauty and goodness, and the tools to influence every situation for God's glory. The High Desert Christian Academy, The Warriors, is a private Christian school in Prineville with a current enrollment of 145 students. According to their website, they are "committed...