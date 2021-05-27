AC Milan sign Mike Maignan as replacement for departing goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma

AC Milan have announced the signing of goalkeeper Mike Maignan from Lille , following the confirmation of Gianluigi Donnarumma ’s departure from the Italian club.

Milan revealed on Wednesday that Donnarumma, 22, would not be extending his contract with the Serie A side . The Italy international had been at the club since he was 14 and established himself in the starting line-up from the age of 16.

Milan have now confirmed the signing of Maignan, who arrives from Ligue 1 champions Lille on a five-year deal.

Maignan, who will be on international duty with France at the Euros this summer , will officially become a Milan player on 1 July – two days before his 26th birthday.

Maignan spent six years at Lille, who were crowned French champions last week as they beat Paris Saint-Germain to the top-flight title by one point on the final day of the season.

Milan, meanwhile, finished second in Serie A, 12 points behind rivals Inter, who ended their 11-year wait for a trophy .

On Wednesday, Inter announced the departure of head coach Antonio Conte , who is said to have left the club by mutual consent.