NHL

URA and Penguins development team detail the steps to go forward with FNB Financial Center project

By Tim Schooley
WPXI Pittsburgh
WPXI Pittsburgh
 11 days ago
PITTSBURGH — The Pittsburgh Penguins and Buccini/Pollin Group are pushing through a final series of public approvals and procedures to begin construction on the $230 million FNB Financial Center this summer.

Those procedures, which include the Penguins development team “taking down” and buying the parcels on which the new tower will be built, were detailed in a specially scheduled board meeting of the Urban Redevelopment Authority of Pittsburgh, along with hashing out a host of other details of the project’s design and the various financial commitments between the development team and the community.

After there wasn’t a regular May URA meeting since the board couldn’t achieve a quorum in the week before the primary election, the special meeting picked up on unfinished business of detailing the necessary procedural steps to be voted on at the next upcoming meetings.

Read more from our news partners at the Pittsburgh Business Times.

Pittsburgh, PA
