Spain coach Luis Enrique looks ahead to the European Championship. “With what I see on the pitch and what I ask of the players, I am more than satisfied. What’s more, I didn’t expect to be so good. All the things that we have been working on, with really few field sessions in which you can correct ‘in situ’ so that a session can last two hours. Regarding the mentality of the team and what I want look like my team, I would tell you surprised even. I did not expect to be at this level. From then on, players have emerged, others have stayed on the road, players have appeared that we did not even expect, very young, we continue to have a great potential to grow. I don’t know what will happen, you see that I have never wanted to to ignore the role that we have as favourites, but not because of what we have done, but because of what the previous ones have done.