Archaeology: Prehistoric violence at Jebel Sahaba may not have been single event

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Reanalysis of the prehistoric cemetery Jebel Sahaba (Sudan), one of the earliest sites showing human warfare (13,400 years ago), suggests that hunter-fisher-gatherers engaged in repeated, smaller conflicts. The findings are published in Scientific Reports. Healed trauma on the skeletons found in the cemetery indicates that individuals fought and survived several violent assaults, rather than fighting in one fatal event as previously thought.

www.eurekalert.org
WorldUS News and World Report

Prehistoric Cemetery in Sudan Shows War Has Been Hell Forever

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - All was not well among the peoples who inhabited the east bank of the Nile River in northern Sudan some 13,400 years ago, as revealed by the battered bodies buried in a cemetery at one of the world's oldest sites showing human warfare. Researchers said on Thursday...
Sciencearchaeology.org

Some East Asians May Have Been Wiped Out in the Last Ice Age

BEIJING, CHINA—According to a Science Magazine report, paleogeneticist Qiaomei Fu of the Chinese Academy of Sciences and her colleagues analyzed the genomes of 25 individuals whose remains were unearthed in Russia’s Amur region, which is located on the eastern edge of the China Plateau. The study suggests that a woman who lived between 34,000 and 32,000 years ago was closely related to a man whose 40,000-year-old remains were discovered in northeastern China’s Tianyuan Cave. These two individuals were also related to a woman who lived in Mongolia’s Salkhit Valley some 34,000 years ago. But by 19,000 years ago, at the end of the Last Glacial Maximum, a new group of people appears to have replaced these earlier inhabitants of the China Plateau. The remains of three men, including one who lived 19,000 years ago, and two who lived 14,000 years ago, were found to be closely related to people whose remains have been recovered in Siberia. These three men are thought to be among the ancestors of today’s northern East Asians and distant relatives of some Native Americans. The harsh weather conditions of the Last Glacial Maximum may have contributed to population turnover in East Asia, Fu explained. To read about Denisovan presence on the Tibetan Plateau, go to "Denisovans at Altitude," one of ARCHAEOLOGY's Top 10 Discoveries of 2019.
WildlifePosted by
Daily Mail

Prehistoric carvings of animals including red deer with antlers dating back 5,000 years to the Neolithic have been discovered in Scotland

A set of prehistoric carvings of animals including a red deer with antlers dating back 5,000 years have been discovered in Scotland for the first time. The carvings date back to the Neolithic or Early Bronze Age and depict two male red deer with fully grown antlers, while other carvings are suggestive of younger deer, according to Historic Environment Scotland (HES), who confirmed the discovery.
ScienceEurekAlert

Scientists use public databases to leap over scourge of publication bias

Scientists have leapt over the emerging problem of publication bias within genetic research by performing a meta-analysis of publicly available databases of 'transcriptomes', or the full range of messenger RNA molecules produced by an organism. Researchers from Hiroshima University applied the technique to their own field--the study of the genes that are activated when an organism experiences low-oxygen conditions--but it should also be applicable in any other fields that make use of the transcriptome, providing a powerful weapon against the threat posed by publication bias.
Theater & DancePhys.org

Archaeological research shows prehistoric pendants used in dance

"Ornaments composed of elk teeth suspended from or sown on to clothing emit a loud rattling noise when moving," says auditory archaeologist and Academy of Finland Research Fellow Riitta Rainio from the University of Helsinki. "Wearing such rattlers while dancing makes it easier to immerse yourself in the soundscape, eventually letting the sound and rhythm take control of your movements. It is as if the dancer is led in the dance by someone."
EnvironmentPosted by
Interesting Engineering

Oldest Known War May Have Been Fueled by Climate Change, Scientists Say

Projectile impact puncture in the surface of the left hip bone of the individual. Isabelle Crevecoeur/MarieHélène Dias-Meirinho. A detailed reanalysis of the remains of 61 people buried at the Jebel Sahaba cemetery in Sudan, which was discovered in the 1960s and is one of the oldest sites to show signs of mass combat, has uncovered vital evidence of the beginnings of violence in the Nile Valley towards the end of the Late Pleistocene, according to a press release.
AstronomyPosted by
LiveScience

1st matter in the universe may have been a perfect liquid

Smashing together lead particles at 99.9999991% the speed of the light, scientists have recreated the first matter that appeared after the Big Bang. Out of the wreck came a primordial type of matter known as quark-gluon plasma, or QGP. It only lasted a fraction of a second, but for the first time, scientists were able to probe the plasma's liquid-like characteristics — finding it to have less resistance to flow than any other known substance — and determine how it evolved in the first moments in the early universe.
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Fear Response in Babies May Be Shaped by Their Gut Microbiome, Study Reveals

The more we find out about the human microbiome, the more we discover just how many facets of our existence are influenced by the invisible microscopic organisms that dwell inside us. This mysterious and complicated relationship goes back to our earliest moments, and doesn't just affect our health, but also seemingly our emotions and behavior too. Now, scientists have found that even the fear response in infants could be partially determined by the makeup of bacteria living inside the human gut. In a new study, scientists found babies with less balanced gut microbiomes – reflecting greater abundances of certain bacteria in the gut...
WildlifePhys.org

New research shows that Siberian Neanderthals ate both plants and animals

Neanderthals, extinct cousins of modern humans, occupied Western Eurasia before disappearing and although it was once thought that they traveled as far east as Uzbekistan, in recent years an international research team with the participation of the University of Valencia discovered that they reached two thousand kilometers further East, to the Altai Mountains of Siberia. An international research team led by Domingo Carlos Salazar, CIDEGENT researcher of excellence at the University of Valencia, published today in the Journal of Human Evolution the first attempt to document the diet of a Neanderthal through a unique combination of stable isotope analysis and identification of plant micro-remnants in an individual.
Medical & Biotechgeneticliteracyproject.org

9 archaeological finds that have reshaped our views of human evolution

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. Here are nine of the most revealing discoveries that have changed our understanding of our early ancestors—and ourselves. …. 2. Prehistoric murals: Chiribiquete National Park, Colombia. Spanning eight...
SciencePosted by
BGR.com

Humans have ‘untapped’ ability to regenerate body parts, scientists say

When humans sustain an injury like a cut our first instinct is to ensure it doesn’t get infected. We make sure it’s clean and as it heals, a scar takes its place. Scars are part of life, or at least that’s what we’ve been led to believe, and it’s the human body’s way of forming a barrier between the wound and the dirty outside world. But what if scars weren’t as helpful as well all think? What if scars are actually preventing an even more incredible form of healing? What if humans could actually regenerate body parts? It sounds pretty wild,...
ScienceNew York Post

This is the maximum age humans can physically reach, scientists say

Researchers believe they have identified the upper limit of human mortality: 150 years old. This would top the current record for oldest human — Jeanne Calment, who passed away in 1997 at 122 years — but it sure does put a damper on efforts to live forever. Using an iPhone...
ScienceThe Guardian

Studying maths beyond GCSEs helps brain development, say scientists

Students who drop mathematics at the age of 16 have lower amounts of a brain chemical that is critical for brain and cognitive development, compared with those who continue maths, a study has found. Researchers at the University of Oxford found that those who stopped maths after their GCSEs had...
ScienceScience Daily

Researchers discover a new cause for the cerebral cavernous malformation

Researchers from the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST) and Beijing Tiantan Hospital have recently uncovered a new gene mutation responsible for the non-familial patients of cerebral cavernous malformation (CCM) -- a brain vascular disorder which inflicted about 10~30 million people in the world. While the mutation of...
SciencePosted by
WJCT News

UNF Student Archaeology Program May Have Uncovered Lost Indigenous Community

The University of North Florida archaeology team believes it may have located the lost Indigenous Northeast Florida community of Sarabay. UNF students have uncovered pottery, shells, arrow heads, charcoal, bones and other craft objects at a dig site on Big Talbot Island, said Keith Ashley, UNF’s Archaeology Lab Director. Ashley has over 30 years of archaeology experience in the Northeastern United States. The location of the site matches where Sarabay’s location was described in French and Spanish documents dating to the 1560s, he said.