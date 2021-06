The best things to do in New York in June in New York City are mostly outdoors and allow you to enjoy the best of NYC in great weather. Soak up all the amazing outdoor and things to do in June, such as biking, boat cruises, tennis, shopping, food tours, rooftops with pools, cabanas, skyline views & cocktails, beach volleyball and much more! In other years, these were some of our best June activities: Shakespeare in the Park, Philharmonic in the Park, Metropolitan Opera Summer Recital Series, River to River Festival, Museum Mile Festival, Free Outdoor Concerts and Movies and Washington Square Outdoor Art Exhibit.