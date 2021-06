The UK’s travel system is in chaos. Until it is put on a long-term sustainable and cost-effective footing the travel and tourism sector will remain crippled. The categorisation of countries remains opaque and confusing. Within the red category alone are countries like the UAE, which have less than 2,000 cases per day, Rwanda, with less than 100 cases per day and India, which has over 100,000 per day. Portugal’s reallocation from green to amber status last week, leaving thousands of holidaymakers in chaos, has become the latest sign of a broken process.