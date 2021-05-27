Cancel
Cheyenne, WY

Obituaries: Speigelmyer, Conner, McCallister

By John Roedel
capcity.news
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFloyd Laray Speigelmyer, 84, of Cheyenne, Wyoming, died on May 23, 2021 at home surrounded in LOVE with his family by his side. Floyd was born January 29, 1937 in Cody, Nebraska to Lewis “Lewie” Abraham Speigelmyer and Dessie Lee Speigelmyer. He was only able to complete his education through the 8th grade because he rode a horse to school and if the river became too high to cross or if he couldn’t open a gate, he wasn’t able to make it to school. His family moved to Custer, South Dakota where his father died when Floyd was only 13 years old. He then moved with his mother to Brookings, South Dakota where his mother died when he was 15 years old. His mother had arranged for him to go stay with his older half-brother, Charles “Lee” Deaver. Floyd had bought a model A truck, filled a barrel with gas to siphon out of for his trip, and he and his dog, Jigs, set out for Martin, South Dakota. He did attempt to go back to school after he moved to Martin, unfortunately his brother, Lee, broke his hand and Floyd had to stay home to milk cows and take care of the ranch.

