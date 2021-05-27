New 'Old' Trailer Reveals More of M. Night Shyamalan's Creepy Thriller
Universal Pictures has released the newest trailer for M. Night Shyamalan's upcoming thriller Old, inspired by the French graphic novel Sandcastle by Pierre Oscar Levy and Frederik Peeters. It's the latest trailer drop for Shyamalan's return to the director's chair since 2019's Glass, featuring a conceit that puts a terrifying new twist on the very real fear of aging. The filmmaker has already been teasing the plot of the film left and right via set photos and an equally cryptic first trailer that aired during the Super Bowl.collider.com