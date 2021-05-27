Cancel
UNF chemistry awarded NSF grant to harness biochemical potential of ocean microorganisms

 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJacksonville, Fla. - Dr. Amy Lane, UNF associate professor of chemistry and director for the Advancement of Women in Natural Sciences, has received a $324,000 award from the National Science Foundation (NSF) to continue her work to decipher nature's methods for creating a group of naturally occurring molecules known as diketopiperazines (DKPs) that offer a variety of potentially useful applications in medicine, agriculture, and other commercial enterprises.

