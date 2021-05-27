Cancel
Voting Opens for Inaugural World Travel Tech Awards 2021

hotelnewsresource.com
 14 days ago

World Travel Tech Awards has opened voting for its inaugural programme. Industry professionals and consumers alike can now vote for their favourite travel technology brands. This year’s programme celebrates the full spectrum of the global travel technology sector. Nominees range from small companies and start-ups to global brands, with categories including Best Hotel Booking Website, Best Airline App and Best Cruise Line Website.

www.hotelnewsresource.com
#Travel Technology#Global Travel#Tech Industry#Industry Professionals#Airline Industry#Best Airline App#Best Cruise Line Website#World Travel Awards
