Lubbock, TX

Another Round of Severe Weather Possible in Lubbock on Thursday

By Rob Snyder
 17 days ago
For the fourth consecutive day this week, Lubbock and the South Plains will be expecting another round of severe weather. Thursday's outlook from the Storm Prediction Center puts Lubbock and the eastern South Plains in the 'Enhanced' risk area for severe weather. The main risks for May 27th: winds above 70 mph, hail above 2 inches in diameter and possible tornadoes.

Lonestar 99.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lubbock, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

