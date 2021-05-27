Hate Hearing People Chew? You May Have This Condition

If you have always wanted a dog, but the fact that you live in an apartment is preventing you from getting it, then you really need to think about it once again. Why would this be stopping you? Sure, things are a bit different when keeping dogs in apartments and when they have a big house and a large yard to run around, but here’s the thing. This doesn’t have to mean that you can never get a canine and that it won’t get used to a life in an apartment. After all, so many people are doing it and all you have to do is learn more about how to do it yourself and then get yourself a puppy.