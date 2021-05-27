Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (PEO)

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.55.