Bank Polska Kasa Opieki SA (PEO)

investing.com
 11 days ago

UniCredit (MI:CRDI) has struck a deal to reduce its exposure to Turkey's Yapi Kredi... Poland shares lower at close of trade; WIG30 down 0.38%. Poland equities were lower at the close on Monday, as losses...

uk.investing.com
Stocksinvesting.com

KGHM Polska Miedz SA (KGH)

Poland shares higher at close of trade; WIG30 up 0.09%. Investing.com – Poland equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Information Technology, Energy and Oil & Gas sectors propelled shares higher. At the close in... Poland shares lower at close of trade; WIG30 down 0.87%
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Global Consumer Banking Market projected to reach USD XX.X billion by 2025 -Allied Irish Bank (UK), Aldermore Bank, Bank Of Ireland UK, Close Brothers, The Co-Operative Bank, etc.

The report covers complete analysis of the Global Consumer Banking Market on the basis of regional and global level. The report comprises several drivers and restraints of the Global Consumer Banking Market. Likewise, it covers the complete segmentation analysis such as type, application, and region. This report provides Consumer Banking Market key Manufactures, industry chain analysis, competitive insights, and macroeconomic analysis. Global Consumer Banking Market report provides the latest forecast market data, industry trends, and technological innovations. The in-depth view of Global Consumer Banking Market industry on the basis of market size, market growth, opportunities, and development plans offered by the report analysis. The forecast information, SWOT analysis, and feasibility study are the energetic aspects studied in this report. Along with that PESTEL analysis is also considered to be another major aspect in the market study.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Price Target Increased to C$86.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

BNS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$86.00 to C$91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.55.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM) PT Raised to C$156.00 at National Bank Financial

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$125.00 to C$130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$141.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CSFB upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$123.00 to C$131.00 in a report on Thursday, May 20th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$130.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Fundamental Research upped their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$115.36 to C$135.48 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$151.32.
Marketsatoallinks.com

Asia Pacific Data Centre Market by IT Infrastructure, Companies, Forecast by 2027

Asia-Pacific’s is one of the most agile developing data centre regions in the world. The growing importance of smart technologies, IoT-powered devices, Big Data, Industry 4.0, 5G and cloud computing has led to Data Centers (DC) taking on a more prominent role in businesses in recent times in the region. The factors driving the growth of the APAC data centre market are the implementation of 5G network triggering edge data centre investments, procurement of renewable energy, installation of innovative data centre technology, and artificial intelligence enhancing liquid immersion & direct-to-chip cooling adoption. According to Renub Research, the Asia Pacific Data Centre Market is expected to grow with a double-digit CAGR of 12.91% during 2020-2027.
Marketsnysenasdaqlive.com

Bancassurance Market Research 2020-2025 Sales Channels, Marketing Strategies and Revenue Till 2025| ANZ, Banco Bradesco, American Express

QY Research recently Published a report on the Bancassurance Market 2020-2026 which responsible to reveal insight into the heap of essential modern Aspects with respect to the Global Bancassurance showcase. This examination report Similarly clarifies a progression of the Bancassurance industry elements including drivers, openings and limitations alongside qualities just as shortcomings of the equivalent. The report on the world Bancassurance advertise is Gathered by the highest essential and auxiliary research techniques.
Marketstheshotcaller.net

Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market is in huge demand | Broadcom, Clarizen, Planview, ServiceNow

The COVID-19 Global & USA APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Market study describes how the technology industry is evolving and how major and emerging players in the industry are responding to long term opportunities and short-term challenges they face. One major attraction about COVID-19 & USA APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) Industry is its growth rate. Many major technology players – including Upland Software, Inc. (US), Planview, Inc. (US), Planisware S.A.S. (US), Oracle Corporation (US), Software AG (Germany), SAP SE (Germany), Microsoft Corporation (US), Changepoint Corporation (US), Broadcom (US), Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company (US), Clarizen (US) & ServiceNow, Inc. (US), have been looking into COVID-19 & USA APAC Project Portfolio Management (PPM) as a way to increase their market share and reach towards consumers.
Businessinvesting.com

Obrascon Huarte Lain SA (OHL)

MADRID (Reuters) - Spanish billionaire and former finance minister Juan Miguel Villar Mir will face questioning by a judge over alleged irregularities in the award of a hospital... Investing.com – Spain equities were higher at the close on Friday, as gains in the Financial Services & Real Estate, Building &...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Emirates Development Bank hires banks for dollar bonds - document

Emirates Development Bank, wholly owned by the United Arab Emirates federal government, has hired banks to arrange the issuance of five-year U.S. dollar-denominated bonds, a document showed on Monday. Emirates NBD Capital (ENBD.DU), Standard Chartered (STAN.L), Goldman Sachs International (GS.N) and Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (601398.SS) will hold...
BusinessUS News and World Report

Goldman Sachs Partners With Visa for Corporate Payments

(Reuters) - Goldman Sachs Group Inc's commercial and corporate banking clients can now use Visa Inc's networks to make cross-border payments and move money globally, the companies said on Monday. Goldman Sachs' clients can use Visa B2B Connect, a corporate payments network that allows financial institutions to process high-value, cross-border...
Businessabladvisor.com

Fintech Company Dave to Become Public via Merger with VPCC

Dave, the banking app on a mission to create financial opportunity that advances America’s collective potential, and VPC Impact Acquisition Holdings III, Inc., a special purpose acquisition company sponsored by Victory Park Capital (“VPC”), have entered into a definitive agreement for a business combination that will result in Dave becoming a publicly traded company listed under the ticker symbol “DAVE,” with an expected pro forma, fully-diluted equity value of approximately $4 billion, assuming no redemptions.
Businessthepaypers.com

Visa partners Goldman Sachs for global money transaction solution

Visa has partnered with Goldman Sachs Transaction Banking to help businesses move money around the world. Through its implementation of Visa B2B Connect and Visa Direct Payouts solutions, Goldman Sachs will help its commercial and corporate banking clients simplify complexities and costs associated with existing systems and inefficient processes. These solutions will add to Goldman’s cross-border business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer (B2C) payments program for high and low value payments.
Personal Financeaithority.com

VEON Expands Financial Services Portfolio

VEON Ltd. (Euronext Amsterdam: VEON), a leading global provider of connectivity and internet services, announces that its operating company in Kazakhstan, Beeline, has launched the country’s first digital payment card integrated with its mobile financial services offering. Marketed under the ‘Simply’ brand, the Beeline Kazakhstan digital payment card is a...
StocksLife Style Extra

Diageo Regulatory News (DGE)

Diageo plc ('Diageo') announces today that it has purchased 48,420 of its ordinary shares of 28 101/108 pence each on the London Stock Exchange and other recognised investment exchanges from UBS AG London Branch as follows. Such purchase was effected pursuant to instructions issued by Diageo on 12 May 2021, as announced on 12 May 2021:
TV & Videosprovokemedia.com

Netflix Appoints New EMEA Communications Lead

BERLIN — Netflix has appointed Anne Laumen as its new head of communications across Europe, the Middle East and Africa. Laumen joins from Facebook, where she spent four years, first working on policy communications in Germany and then leading policy across the DACH region. In a LinkedIn post on her...
Businessthepaypers.com

SBI invests in digital payments company Cashfree

India-based digital payments and banking technology company Cashfree has announced that the State Bank of India (SBI) has made an investment in the organisation. An enabler of payments innovation, Cashfree provides a full-stack payments solutions platform enabling over 100,000 growing businesses in India and across the globe to accept and disburse payment online through a single integration. Cashfree processes transactions worth USD 20 billion annually. Apart from India, Cashfree’s products are used in eight other countries including the USA, Canada, and the UAE.