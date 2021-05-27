Sony casts Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter for solo and future films

Thanks to Hawkeye directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding), viewers know that post-production on Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) and Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton)-starring Hawkeye appears to be rolling along nicely thanks to the hard work of the production team. Now we're hearing more from Echo co-creator and renowned artist David Mack regarding Alaqua Cox's portrayal of the deaf and indigenous superhero Maya Lopez aka Echo as buzz continues to grow over the character receiving a spinoff series. Taking to Instagram, Mack now only shared his thoughts on those developments but also on other characters both he and Brian Michael Bendis created (together and individually) before offering a brief update on how things are looking with the Cover adaptation over at HBO Max.