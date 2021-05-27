Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Sony casts Aaron Taylor-Johnson as Kraven the Hunter for solo and future films

By Nick Nafpliotis
Posted by 
aiptcomics
aiptcomics
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

On Monday, Beatrice Verhoeven of The Wrap revealed that Sony has cast Aaron Taylor-Johnson to play classic Spider-Man foe Kraven the Hunter in a 2023 solo film. The movie is already in development with a screenplay written by Art Marcum, Matt Holloway, and Richard Wenk. Verhoeven also reported that Johnson...

aiptcomics.com
aiptcomics

aiptcomics

921
Followers
7K+
Post
151K+
Views
ABOUT

The most comic book reviews anywhere every Wednesday, gaming, movies, pro wrestling and more

 https://aiptcomics.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Taylor Johnson
Person
Hunter
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Film Adaptation#Films#The Wrap#Avengers#Wandavision#Mcu#The Sinister Six#Hardcore Spider Man Fans#Casting#Classic Spider Man Foe#Quicksilver#Tormenting Spidey
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Marvel Cinematic Universe
News Break
SONY
News Break
Movies
Related
MoviesEsquire

Aaron Taylor-Johnson Will Return to the World of Marvel. But Not As Pietro.

I'll make this one quick, because we have business to get to. You know the actor Aaron Taylor-Johnson? He's a bit of a comic-book movie veteran. Taylor-Johnson played Pietro Maximoff in Avengers: Age of Ultron and Kick-Ass in Kick-Ass. Now, news hit that ATJ will suit up as Kraven the Hunter—the longtime Spider-Man adversary—in Sony's next villain solo franchise, after Venom and Morbius.
MoviesPosted by
CinemaBlend

Sony’s Kraven The Hunter Movie Has Cast An MCU Alum As The Spider-Man Villain

Plenty of Spider-Man villains have been adapted for film over the last two decades, but one of the Web-Slinger’s most iconic villains who still hasn’t made the jump to the big screen yet is Sergei Kravinoff, a.k.a. Kraven the Hunter. However, that’s changing soon, because while there are no plans for Kraven to battle the costumed Peter Parker in a Spider-Man movie, he is leading his own feature in the Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters. Now we finally know who’s bringing Kraven to life: Aaron Taylor-Johnson, a.k.a. the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Quicksilver.
MoviesInverse

Kraven the Hunter casting reveals the superhero genre’s newest problem

Kraven the Hunter has found its star. Aaron Taylor-Johnson is set to play the iconic Spider-Man villain in Sony’s solo film, which will be directed by J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier). Sony had reportedly considered actors like Keanu Reeves, Adam Driver, John David Washington, and Brad Pitt for the role, but ended up going with Taylor-Johnson after seeing footage of his performance in the upcoming action film Bullet Train.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Former MCU Star To Play Kraven The Hunter For Sony

The Sony Pictures Universe of Marvel Characters was always a bit of a gamble, even if Venom brought in over $850 million at the box office. After all, one hit isn’t exactly a guarantee that audiences will be willing to return for a continued series of Marvel Comics adaptations. Especially when they don’t come from Kevin Feige’s much more established franchise. Not to mention the fact that the majority of projects rumored to be in development are focused on lesser-known characters.
Moviestechaeris.com

Sony set to bring Kraven the Hunter to the big screen

Kraven the Hunter, you really need to be a comic book fan to know the name and appreciate his role in the Marvel Universe. Sony Pictures is set to bring Kraven to the big screen, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson filling the role. I wouldn’t consider the character to be a marquee character for Marvel, but he was interesting, and it will be interesting to see how this movie plays out.
Moviesfilm-book.com

KRAVEN THE HUNTER (2023): Aaron Taylor Johnson To Play Spiderman Villain in Solo Sony Film

Aaron Taylor-Johnson To Play Kraven The Hunter For Sony. Aaron Taylor-Johnson has nabbed the lead role as Kraven the Hunter in Sony’s Marvel film, the studio has announced. The studio also locked in the actor for multiple pictures as the iconic Spider-Man villain. J.C. Chandor (Triple Frontier) is directing Kraven the Hunter. The project is being billed as the next chapter of Sony’s universe of Marvel-licensed characters, which mostly consist of Spider-Man supporting characters and villains. These include Tom Hardy’s Venom (released in 2018), Woody Harrelson’s Carnage (who will be the central antagonist in the Venom sequel to be released this September), and Jared Leto’s Morbius, whose film is set for a January 2022 release. Art Marcum (Iron Man) & Matt Holloway (Transformers:The Last Knight) and Richard Wenk (The Equalizer) wrote the screenplay, while Avi Arad (X2) and Matt Tolmach (Rough Night) are producing.
Movieswegotthiscovered.com

Tom Hiddleston Reveals His Thoughts On Matt Damon Playing Loki

The Marvel Cinematic Universe is betting big on the idea of alternate realities, which could eventually lead to multiple versions of familiar characters making their way to both the big screen and Disney Plus, but it’ll take some doing to eclipse Thor: Ragnarok‘s Asgardian play in terms of sheer irreverence and self-awareness.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Hawkeye: David Mack Talks Echo Spinoff, Updates HBO Max "Cover" Adapt

Thanks to Hawkeye directors Bert & Bertie (Troop Zero, Kidding), viewers know that post-production on Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Hailee Steinfeld (Kate Bishop) and Jeremy Renner (Clint Barton)-starring Hawkeye appears to be rolling along nicely thanks to the hard work of the production team. Now we're hearing more from Echo co-creator and renowned artist David Mack regarding Alaqua Cox's portrayal of the deaf and indigenous superhero Maya Lopez aka Echo as buzz continues to grow over the character receiving a spinoff series. Taking to Instagram, Mack now only shared his thoughts on those developments but also on other characters both he and Brian Michael Bendis created (together and individually) before offering a brief update on how things are looking with the Cover adaptation over at HBO Max.
MoviesPosted by
aiptcomics

Disney+ releases ‘Owen Wilson Joins the MCU’ featurette for ‘Loki’

Ahead of its release this Wednesday, June 9th, Marvel Studios has released a new featurette featuring a few words from actor Owen Wilson. Along with a few new snippets, the one-minute featurette talks a bit about how Tom Hiddleston would help catch newer actors to the Marvel universe up to speed. Hiddleston literally did just that in a clip released on May 20th.
TV Serieswegotthiscovered.com

Loki Writer Teases Unexpected MCU Cameos

So far, the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s Disney Plus shows have struck the balance between introducing new characters and having some familiar faces drop by, and given that the franchise essentially tells one massive story at the end of the day, it’s a foregone conclusion that at least a couple of old favorites will be involved in Loki, especially when there’s time travel in play and Kevin Feige has already teased alternate versions of some established names.
TV & Videosbleedingcool.com

Loki: Owen Wilson Talks Joining MCU, Tom Hiddleston's "Loki Lectures"

With Disney+ and Marvel Studios' Loki ready to work its magic starting this Wednesday, both the studio and the streamer have done an excellent job laying out the mess that Tom Hiddleston's God of Mischief created- and thanks to the Time Variance Authority (in particular, Owen Wilson's TVA Agent Mobius M. Mobius, Gugu Mbatha-Raw's Judge Ravonna Lexus Renslayer, Wunmi Mosaku's Hunter B-15), he's going to help them set things right and take on a bigger big bad who's looking to make Loki's mess even messier.
Moviesnewsradioklbj.com

Taylor Swift cast in David O. Russell’s upcoming period film

Taylor Swift is the latest star to join the cast of David O. Russell’s upcoming movie. Little is known about the secretive project, but more and more A-listers have been added to the cast of Russell’s period film. 31-year-old Swift is just the most recent big-name addition to the film,...
MoviesMovieWeb

What If...? LEGO Set Reveals Iron Man's Return in Thor: Ragnarok Inspired Episode

Marvel Studios' upcoming animated anthology series What If...? will reimagine major events across the MCU, and now, a LEGO set appears to have given away details of Tony Stark's adventure. It seems that Stark AKA Iron Man will embark on his own Thor: Ragnarok-style escapade, teaming up with Valkyrie and wearing a colorful new suit of armor built using scraps on Sakaar.
TV & VideosComicBook

Loki Disney+ Series Funko Pops Are Finally Here

We are only days away from the premiere of Marvel Studios' Loki on Disney+, and merch based on the series has been coming in fast. Funko has been notably absent from these waves - until today. The first Funko Pops from Loki have been revealed, and pre-orders are live now.
Moviesheroichollywood.com

‘Spider-Man’ Actor Dane DeHaan Reflects On Canceled Green Goblin Plans

The Amazing Spider-Man 2 star Dane DeHaan reflected on the unrealized plans for his Green Goblin role. Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios’ highly-anticipated new film Spider-Man: No Way Home has been at the center of constant speculation from fans ever since the shocking news dropped that actors such as Jamie Foxx and Alfred Molina were set to reprise their roles as Electro and Doc Ock respectively. The return of these two actors from previous movies sparked speculation that a live-action Spider-Verse was coming to the big screen, and Tom Holland may be swinging alongside Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield for his biggest threat yet.