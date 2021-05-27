Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

UNWTO Makes History with Opening of First Regional Office in the Middle East

hotelnewsresource.com
 14 days ago

The World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has opened its first Regional Office for the Middle East, bringing the United Nations specialized agency closer to its Members and advancing on its commitment to guiding the development of tourism in every global region. At a ceremony in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, UNWTO Secretary-General Zurab...

www.hotelnewsresource.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
António Guterres
Person
Zurab Pololikashvili
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Middle East#Rural Tourism#International Tourism#United States#Global Strategy#Member States#First Regional Office#United Nations#Tourism Ministers#Unwto Regional Office#The Regional Office#Saudi Minister#Deputy Minister#Riyadh#Secretary#Private Sector#Agency#Villages#Social#Policy
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
World
Country
Saudi Arabia
Related
Lifestylefinchannel.com

UNWTO Opens Call for ‘Best Tourism Villages’

UNWTO is recognizing villages across the world that are committed to the promotion and preservation of their cultural heritage and sustainable development through tourism. New initiative announced at the opening of UNWTO Middle East regional office in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The search is on for the best examples of rural...
Middle Eastallthingsdistributed.com

Continuing our investment in the Middle East: A New AWS Region coming to UAE in first half 2022

I am excited to share that AWS plans to open a new infrastructure region in the Middle East in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Launching in the first half of 2022, the new AWS Middle East (UAE) Region will consist of three Availability Zones and become AWS’s second region in the Middle East with the existing AWS Region in Bahrain, providing customers more choice and flexibility to leverage advanced technologies from the world’s leading cloud. The (UAE) Region will enable local customers with data residency requirements to store their data in the UAE while also providing even lower latency across the country. Organizations using this region will also be able to access advanced technologies from the broadest and deepest suite of cloud services to drive innovation including compute, storage, networking, database, analytics, machine learning, Internet of Things (IoT), mobile services, and more.
Middle Eastftnnews.com

UNWTO Opens New Office in Riyadh

World Tourism Organization (UNWTO) has opened a new office in Riyadh, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. One day after the opening of the new office, 13 Members of the UNWTO Regional Commission for the Middle East met in Riyadh. High on the agenda was adopting a coordinated approach to developing unified...
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

Blinken Heads to Egypt, Jordan on First Middle East Tour

A day after expressing support for Israel's security and announcing reconstruction aid for Gaza, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken travels Wednesday to Egypt, which was heavily involved in achieving a cease-fire in last week's conflict between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza. Blinken began Wednesday by meeting with Israeli...
Businessakipress.com

EBRD opens regional office in western Uzbekistan

AKIPRESS.COM - The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) is expanding its regional presence in Uzbekistan by opening a new local office in Urgench that will be the Bank’s third office in the country. Urgench is a major municipality in western Uzbekistan. The new representation will allow the EBRD...
Businessprovokemedia.com

Edelman Makes Senior Middle East Financial Hires

ABU DHABI — Edelman has added three senior hires to its Middle East operations to strengthen its regional financial communications offer. Simon Hailes joins Edelman Middle East as the new director of financial communications, bringing 20 years of experience in banking, broadcasting and government. He was previously in-house at Barclays for nearly 10 years, latterly as director of group media relations. Hailes (pictured, right) was also a chief press officer at the BBC and for the UK’s Department for Communities and Local Government.
BusinessPosted by
The Associated Press

Cyble Appoints Regional Cybersecurity Expert Shenoy Sandeep to Expand Footprint in the Middle East, Turkey, & Africa Region

ALPHARETTA, Ga.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 31, 2021-- Cyble, an AI-powered, Y Combinator-backed, cyber threat intelligence company that empowers organizations with darkweb & cybercrime monitoring and mitigation services, today announced that regional cybersecurity expert Shenoy Sandeep has joined Cyble as the Regional Director - Middle East, Turkey, and Africa (META). This press release...
Middle EastPosted by
TheStreet

UAE Foreign Minister Addresses AJC Global Forum On Arab-Israeli Peace

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates, June 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- His Highness Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, addressed today a worldwide audience participating in the 2021 American Jewish Committee Virtual Global Forum. The Global Forum is the leading global Jewish advocacy organization's premier annual event.
Middle EastCleveland Jewish News

UAE leader to AJC forum: Abraham Accords show benefits of peace with Israel

Following the news that the American Jewish Committee will open an office in Abu Dhabi, the organization hosted United Arab Emirates Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan on Monday at its 2021 AJC Virtual Global Forum. Al Nahyan spoke about the Abraham Accords,...
U.S. Politicscrisisgroup.org

Slivers of Hope in the Middle East

In his monthly take ahead of CrisisWatch, Interim President Richard Atwood looks at recent diplomacy in the Middle East and prospects for assuaging two of the rivalries that have fuelled Arab wars over the past decade. Where’s a peacemaker to look for good news these days?. Anyone hoping that U.S....
Real EstateBusiness Insider

Avison Young opens first office on African continent

Full service real estate professional group Empact Corporate Real Estate Services rebrands as Avison Young as firm expands across EMEA. TORONTO, June 3, 2021 /CNW/ - Avison Young today announced an expansion of its service delivery to clients across EMEA with the addition of Empact Corporate Real Estate Services (Empact CRES), a full-service commercial real estate services firm in South Africa. It will rebrand as Avison Young and provide customized real estate solutions throughout South Africa and in sub-Saharan Africa.
WorldUN News Centre

Foreign Minister of Maldives elected next General Assembly President

The UN chief welcomed the election on Monday of Abdulla Shahid, Foreign Minister of the Maldives, as President-elect of the 76th session of the General Assembly. “Abdulla Shahid’s longstanding diplomatic experience, including in his current role as Minister of Foreign Affairs, has given him a deep understanding of the importance of multilateralism in addressing today’s global challenges”, said Secretary-General António Guterres.
Middle EastLaw.com

'Other Firms See the Region as a Forgotten Child': Why (and How) Reed Smith is Focusing On the Middle East

Reed Smith is one of many international law firms vying for honours around the world. But self-differentiation is difficult when there is so much competition at the top. The firm’s head of Middle East, Sachin Kerur, has built the firm’s reputation in the UAE and wider region since taking up the role after leaving Pinsent Masons in 2018. Today, Reed Smith is one of only around 20 international outfits with offices in both Dubai and Abu Dhabi.
PhotographyConnecticut Post

AP Week in Pictures: Middle East

This photo gallery highlights some of the most compelling images made or published by Associated Press photographers in the Middle East, Afghanistan & Pakistan Region between May 27-June 2, 2021. This week’s selection includes scenes from across the region, where Israelis and Palestinians are cleaning up and taking stock after...
Politicsrnanews.com

Minister Biruta meets with Saudi Arabian Minister of State for African Affairs

Today, Minister Vincent Biruta met with Ahmed Bin Abdul Aziz Kattan, Minister of State for African Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The two ministers discussed the strengthening of bilateral relations and signed a General Cooperation Agreement. Rwanda and Saudi Arabia have enjoyed...
Middle EastAntiwar.com

How America Destroyed the Middle East

The following is the Introduction to Antiwar.com editorial director Scott Horton’s new book, Enough Already: Time to End the War on Terrorism. The Middle East, North Africa and South-Central Asia are in chaos. Populations have been riven by sectarian civil war in what remains of the former states of Iraq, Syria, Libya and Mali, across to Afghanistan and down into the Arabian Peninsula. More than a million people have been killed. Tens of millions more have been displaced, resulting in the massive refugee crisis that afflicted Europe in the last decade.