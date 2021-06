NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Men were offered higher salaries than women for the same job title at the same company 59% of the time in 2020, compared to 65% in 2019, according to a new report by Hired , the leading AI-driven hiring marketplace that matches tech and sales talent with top companies. The fifth annual report analyzes wage inequality and discrimination based on gender, sexuality, race, age, and non-traditional educational backgrounds in the tech industry.