Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Carmel, IN

Condado Tacos opening Carmel location June 3

Posted by 
WTHR
WTHR
 11 days ago
Cover picture for the article

CARMEL, Ind — Condado Tacos is opening its third central Indiana location. The Carmel location at 12545 Old Meridian St. will officially open Thursday, June 3 at 11 a.m. To celebrate the grand opening, the taco restaurant is offering a free taco with any purchase and half-off margaritas all day on June 3.

www.wthr.com
WTHR

WTHR

Indianapolis, IN
13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Indianapolis local news

 https://www.wthr.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Restaurants
Local
Indiana Food & Drinks
Carmel, IN
Food & Drinks
State
Massachusetts State
State
Indiana State
Indianapolis, IN
Food & Drinks
Local
Indiana Lifestyle
Indianapolis, IN
Lifestyle
Carmel, IN
Restaurants
Indiana State
Indiana Restaurants
Carmel, IN
Lifestyle
City
Carmel, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Taco Day#Food Drink#Grand Opening#Opening Weekend#Condado Tacos#Free Tacos#Location#Downtown Indianapolis#Free Menu Items#Massachusetts Ave#Open Sunday Thursday#Gift Cards#Broad Ripple
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Restaurants
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Instagram
News Break
Food & Drinks
Related
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Clay Walker to perform in Indiana in October

NASHVILLE, Ind. — Country artist Clay Walker is coming to Indiana on Saturday, Oct. 9, to perform at Brown County Music Center in Nashville, Indiana. Tickets for Clay Walker's concert go on sale Friday, June 11 at 10 a.m. They can be purchased on Brown County Music Center's website and on Ticketmaster's website.
Santa Claus, INPosted by
WTHR

Woman found unresponsive on Holiday World roller coaster passes away

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — An Ohio woman who was found unresponsive on a roller coaster at Holiday World Friday has died. The amusement park posted on Facebook around midnight Friday that the woman was unresponsive when The Voyage roller coaster returned to the station earlier that evening. Medics arrived minutes later and administered first aid before the woman was taken to a Jasper hospital, where she later passed away.
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Community heroes spruce up church on Indy's northwest side

INDIANAPOLIS — A church on Indy's northwest side is getting a major facelift thanks to community volunteers. Latter House Ministries on Sheffield Avenue is getting new paint, landscaping and updates to the sanctuary and bathrooms. It's thanks to the group Heroes Property Group who picked Latter House for the renovations...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Downtown Indianapolis fireworks show set for July 4th

INDIANAPOLIS — The Fourth of July fireworks display in downtown Indianapolis is returning in 2021 after being canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “We are excited to bring back one of our treasured July 4 traditions,” Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett said in a press release. “This year, we can celebrate our country’s independence, our city’s bicentennial, and our continued comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic, powered by more and more residents choosing to get vaccinated.”
Greenwood, INPosted by
WTHR

Greenwood hosting city's 1st Pride block party

GREENWOOD, Ind. — Greenwood is hosting its first Pride block party to celebrate the LGBTQIA+ community. The Greenwood Pride Block Party, presented by Pride and Progress, will take place Saturday, June 5 at Craig Park from noon to 5 p.m. The festivities will include family-friendly entertainment, food, local vendors, a...
Arcadia, INPosted by
WTHR

Hamilton Heights students head off to prom once again

ARCADIA, Ind. — A little more than a month after tragedy shook their school, Hamilton Heights High School students headed to the prom. Their original prom was canceled when two teenagers, Hamilton Heights senior Kalen Hart and her date, Lendon Byram, a junior at Cathedral High School, died in a crash just hours before the dance May 1.
Indiana StatePosted by
WTHR

Dog missing for 6 years reunited with owner in Indiana

CONNERSVILLE, Ind. — They say every dog has its day, but one Indiana pup and her owner, had a pretty doggone good day last week. The Fayette County Animal Shelter shared a photo of a joyous reunion between dog and owner last week. The pup had been missing for six...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
WTHR

Marion County makes summer camp safety recommendations

INDIANAPOLIS — Summer camps are filling up fast after being virtual last year. Jameson Camp on the west side of Indianapolis is booked with only a few spaces left. The camp welcomed its first group of kids on Wednesday for its day camp. “Everybody is doing so well following the...
Current Publishing

Friends open upscale hair salon in Noblesville

Katie Strange said she and her business partner Jocelyn Jones are part of the Barbie generation. “I remember curling and styling my Barbies,” Strange said. “As I continued to get older, my passion and interest in hair also grew. Styling friends’ and family members’ hair and always coloring my own, I was always thinking about what I could try or do next. I found each new look exciting. I began to realize that I could actually design people’s style dreams as a career.”
Indiana StateOnlyInYourState

Chow Down At Sushi Club, An All-You-Can-Eat Sushi Restaurant In Indiana

When it comes to sushi restaurants in Indiana, there is a handful or so that stand out above the rest in terms of atmosphere, experience, and, most importantly, quality. One Indiana staple serves up all-you-can-eat sushi that is easily as beautiful as it is delicious, and we can definitely see it bringing us back in again and again.
Indianapolis, INthestatehousefile.com

Ready, set, fun! Indy Parks prepare for a summer with safe COVID-19 activities

INDIANAPOLIS—Hoosiers seeking outdoor fun will soon have their chance to get in the pool, attend concerts of various genres and enjoy a meal at Indianapolis parks. This annual tradition has been happening for more than 50 years. Indy Parks will hold up to 60 concerts and four drive-in movies, among other activities. Last year, the parks hosted just 20 outdoor activities due to COVID-19, down from its average of 60-70 summer events.
Current Publishing

At the table with Anna: Booze-e Bundts food truck

Address: Varies weekly. Visit the Booze-e Bundts Facebook page for updated locations. Anna’s take: When I traveled to a Noblesville neighborhood a few weeks ago to try Gocki’s Smokin’ BBQ, imagine my delight when I stumbled upon a food truck selling booze-infused Bundt cakes. The cakes are infused with different alcohol flavors, along with non-alcoholic options. I sampled the almond amaretto, red velvet, Reese’s peanut butter cup and white chocolate raspberry. Yes, I did eat all of the cakes at once, and, no, I did not become inebriated, but you can definitely taste the booze (in a good way). My favorites were the white chocolate raspberry, infused with Chambord liqueur, and the Reese’s peanut butter cup, infused with peanut butter Skrewball whiskey. Booze-e Bundts also sells cake pops (alcohol-free) with other flavor options on the website, boozeebundts.com.
Indiana State10Best

10 delicious reasons you won't want to miss Carmel, Indiana

With a population of around 100,000 people, Carmel, Indiana is neither large nor small, yet travelers probably drive past it on the way to or from Chicago and Indianapolis. However, situated only 30 minutes north of Indy, less than three hours from Chicago and less than two hours from Cincinnati, Carmel’s burgeoning food scene makes it ideal for a quick dining stop or a longer weekend getaway.
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Upholstery business celebrates 100 years

Last month, Hughey Hartman Upholstery celebrated its 100th anniversary. The family owned business specializes in various types of residential work, from restoring antique pieces to customizing contemporary furniture. Owner Larry D. Hughey said the business has been an integral part of his family’s story through the years. ‘I always came...
Carmel, INCurrent Publishing

Taste of Carmel to return in 2022 as Carmel Education Foundation event

After taking a year off because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the popular Taste of Carmel fundraiser is set to return in March 2022, but this time under new leadership. Launched in 2002 as a fundraiser by the Orchard Park Elementary PTO, the 2021 event would have been the last organized by that group, as the school will permanently close later this month at the end of the school year. When Taste of Carmel resumes, it will be under the direction of the Carmel Education Foundation, which raises funds and provides resources for all Carmel Clay Schools campuses.
Indiana StateAnderson Herald Bulletin

Destination Indiana: Indiana Peony Festival

Where: Noblesville (Hamilton County) Highlights: Celebrate our state flower at Indiana’s Inaugural Peony Festival! The festival will be held from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. in the newly renovated historic downtown Noblesville’s Seminary Park. The event is free and open to the public. Activities include peony judging, a floral arranging bouquet-off, food trucks, scavenger hunt and much more.