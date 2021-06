Vaccine incentives might be coming to California, but don’t expect a big payout. As the country aims for herd immunity against COVID-19, a growing number of states have announced monetary rewards to attract hard-to-reach people to get their shots. The boldest scheme yet is in Ohio, where officials said Wednesday that five vaccinated people would be gifted $1 million through a lottery. Others are offering cash, like a $100 bonus to vaccinated Maryland state employees, or freebies like a “beer and shot” deal in New Jersey and Connecticut for residents who show proof of vaccination.