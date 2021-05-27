Cancel
Oregon State

‘Have an ice day’: Otters chill out at Oregon Zoo

By Storyful, FOX 13 news staff
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePORTLAND, Ore. - Oregon Zoo’s river otters enjoy snacking and chilling out in a tub of ice. In footage shared Wednesday, the furry residents of the zoo -- Tilly, Flora, and Hobson -- were seen rolling around and chowing down on cubes of ice. They are orphaned and rescued river...

