Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Corning, NY

Corning launches HepGo™ assay-ready 3D liver spheroid kits

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

CORNING, N.Y. -- Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today announced the launch of its HepGo™ Assay-ready 3D liver spheroid kit, the first plug-and-play solution to include 96 pre-plated primary human hepatocyte (PHH) spheroids in a single-spheroid microplate (one uniform spheroid per well) and HepGo Hepatocyte companion cell culture media. 3D human...

www.eurekalert.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Corning, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Assay#Mobile Applications#Natural Materials#Key Applications#Web Applications#Materials Science#Nyse#At Corning#Corning Life Sciences#Company#Japanese#Chinese#South Korean#Sec#Display Technologies#Spheroid Kits#Liver Spheroid#3d Cell Culture#3d Phh Liver#Phh Liver Spheroids
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Related
Public HealthGenomeWeb

Novacyt Gets CE Mark for Multigene SARS-CoV-2 Test, Launches RUO Variant Assay

NEW YORK — French diagnostics firm Novacyt said on Thursday that it has received CE marking for its Genesig COVID-19 3G test, a three-gene assay for SARS-CoV-2. According to Novacyt, the RT-PCR-based test is designed to detect the ORF1ab, M, and S genes of the virus and builds on the company's portfolio of one-gene, two-gene, and high-throughput SARS-CoV-2 tests.
Public HealthBusiness Insider

Eurofins Launches a New Multiplex PCR Assay for Rapid Detection of the B.1.617 "India” SARS-CoV-2 Variant

Eurofins Technologies (Paris:ERF) announces the launch of its GSD NovaType III SARS-CoV-2 RT-PCR assay, developed for the rapid detection of SARS-CoV-2 Variants of Concern including B.1.617 ("India”), B.1.427/B.1.429 ("California/USA”), B.1.351 ("South Africa”) or P.1 ("Brazil”). The assay facilitates the identification of the relevant mutations E484Q, E484K and L452R in one reaction combined with the simultaneous discrimination from the S gene E484 wildtype variant. These mutations have been associated with reports of potential decreased efficacy of certain vaccines and an increase in the transmissibility of the virus.
Technologytctmagazine.com

Farsoon launches eight-laser metal 3D printing system at TCT Asia

Farsoon has announced the launch of the FS721M-8 metal powder bed fusion 3D printing system which is equipped with eight 1KW lasers. The company introduced the platform at TCT Asia, along with dual and quad laser options of the FS721M system for limited commercial orders. Boasting a build volume of 720 x 420 x 420 mm, Farsoon says its FS721M offering addresses the challenges of size constraints, process control, cost efficiency and production stability. It anticipates high-volume series production opportunities in the mould and tooling, automotive and large-format industrial manufacturing markets.
Softwareroboticstomorrow.com

OnLogic Launches Four Display, AMD Powered ThinManager Ready Thin Client

The TM800 expands OnLogic's line of ThinManager Ready thin clients, utilizing AMD Radeon Vega 8 Graphics to drive four independent displays. OnLogic (www.onlogic.com), global manufacturer of industrial and rugged hardware solutions, is announcing the release of the TM800; the latest member in their expanding line of thin clients that ship with ThinManager® software pre-loaded. The OnLogic TM800 is a cost-effective and powerful industrial AMD Ryzen™ powered Mini-ITX thin client. Capable of driving four independent displays, the OnLogic TM800 offers the screen real estate to manage the increasing visualization demands of the modern factory.
ChemistryNature.com

Living fabrication of functional semi-interpenetrating polymeric materials

Cell-mediated living fabrication has great promise for generating materials with versatile, programmable functions. Here, we demonstrate the engineering of living materials consisting of semi-interpenetrating polymer networks (sIPN). The fabrication process is driven by the engineered bacteria encapsulated in a polymeric microcapsule, which serves as the initial scaffold. The bacteria grow and undergo programmed lysis in a density-dependent manner, releasing protein monomers decorated with reactive tags. Those protein monomers polymerize with each other to form the second polymeric component that is interlaced with the initial crosslinked polymeric scaffold. The formation of sIPN serves the dual purposes of enhancing the mechanical property of the living materials and anchoring effector proteins for diverse applications. The material is resilient to perturbations because of the continual assembly of the protein mesh from the monomers released by the engineered bacteria. We demonstrate the adoption of the platform to protect gut microbiota in animals from antibiotic-mediated perturbations. Our work lays the foundation for programming functional living materials for diverse applications.
CancerNews-Medical.net

Cell Migration Assays by Platypus Technologies

Cell Migration Assays from Platypus Technologies utilize exclusion-zone technology, ensuring that results are high quality and ideal for publication. Researchers in both pharmaceutical companies and academia will benefit from the use of robust, powerful Cell Migration Assays by Platypus Technologies, particularly in studies looking to advance cancer research, drug discovery, or wound healing.
Economybeckersspine.com

SeaSpine kickstarts limited launch of 3D-printed lateral interbody

SeaSpine's WaveForm L 3D-printed interbody system was released in a limited commercial launch. WaveForm L is designed for lateral lumbar interbody fusions and integrates with SeaSpine's Regatta NanoMetalene portfolio, according to a June 8 news release. The implant is designed to balance subsidence resistance, implant stiffness and orthobiologics packability. This...
SoftwareTimes Union

MobileDemand Launches the First NTEP Certified, Truly Mobile 3D Parcel Dimensioning System

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (PRWEB) June 03, 2021. MobileDemand, provider of rugged tablets and mobile computing solutions for enterprise productivity, today announced the launch of xDIM™ Mobile Dimensioning Software, the first absolute mobile, patented 3D dimensioning software for cuboidal parcels. xDIM, powered by 4DMobile, quickly and accurately captures measurements with a simple point-and-click, wherever the box is located. The innovative cloud-based application provides rich data via a user-friendly dashboard that integrates with a myriad of enterprise resource management systems for deeper business analytics. Successful completion of the National Type Evaluation Program (NTEP) evaluation qualifies xDIM as Legal for Trade, meaning it is legally approved for establishing cost for services or hire on the basis of measurement.
ChemistryPhys.org

New study presents tip-induced nano-engineering of strain, bandgap, and exciton funneling in 2D semiconductors

A research team, led by Professor Kyoung-Duck Park in the Department of Physics at UNIST has succeeded in investigating and controlling the physical properties of naturally-formed nanoscale wrinkles in two-dimensional (2D) semiconductors. This is thanks to their previously-developed hyperspectral adaptive tip-enhanced photoluminescence (a-TEPL) spectroscopy. This will be a major step forward in developing paper-thin, ultra-flexible displays.
Economyroboticstomorrow.com

Khronos Launches 3D Commerce Viewer Certification Program

Consistent display of virtual products across multiple platforms increases consumer confidence and reduces returns; Multiple viewers in the pipeline to be certified. Beaverton, OR - June 9, 2021 - Today, The Khronos® Group, an open consortium of industry-leading companies creating graphics and compute interoperability standards, announces the release of the 3D Commerce Viewer Certification Program. 3D viewers are software engines that enable users to display and interact with 3D models. Viewers are used by retailers, social media sites, and brands to create experiences on ecommerce storefronts, search engines, ad platforms, and in native applications. The Viewer Certification Program enables 3D viewers across the industry to demonstrate that they can accurately and consistently display 3D products, clearing the way for reliable 3D and AR-powered shopping across multiple platforms and devices. Amazon, Babylon.js, CGTrader, Emersya, Epic Games (Unreal Engine), Facebook (Spark AR), Google (
ChemistryEurekAlert

Novel compound reveals fundamental properties of smallest carbon nanotubes

Chemical rings of carbon and hydrogen atoms curve to form relatively stable structures capable of conducting electricity and more -- but how do these curved systems change when new components are introduced? Researchers based in Japan found that, with just a few sub-atomic additions, the properties can pivot to vary system states and behaviors, as demonstrated through a new synthesized chemical compound.
Sciencetechxplore.com

Researchers develop solar cell with efficiency of 14%

A solar cell developed by physicists from the University of Luxembourg and Uppsala University has recently been certified with an efficiency of 14%, which comes close to the world record of 15.5%. These new findings have been recently accepted for publication in the international journal of energy research Joule. Solar...
Healthorthospinenews.com

Tsunami Medical announces launch of Stromboli-J and Giannutri, 3D printed DLIF cages with built-in fixation and expansion features

Tsunami Medical, among the leaders in Spine technology innovation, focusing on additive manufactured solutions for spine surgery and diagnostic invasive procedures, today announces the launch of two additional 3D printed DLIF cage solutions. Years of cautious research and dedication by Tsunami Medical’s team have culminated with the achievement of a...
TechnologyPosted by
TheStreet

Anycubic Launches Several New 3D Printers At TCT Show

SHENZHEN, China, May 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Anycubic, a leading 3D printer brand, is showcasing a rich lineup of new solutions and products at TCT Show (Booth: C40), including the Anycubic Cloud platform-based Photon Mono X Pro, the Digital Light Processing (DLP)-based Photon Ultra and the upcoming FDM 3D printer Vyper. With the release of these new offerings, Anycubic once again leads the way in the desktop light curing 3D printer market in terms of technological innovation and user experience.
HealthAzom.com

How 3D Printing Could Help to Regrow Teeth from the Root

3D printing is a relatively new manufacturing process, used to create small batches of highly personalized items. The technology is also capable of creating products using biological material, which can be biocompatible with human patients. For this reason, 3D printing is used extensively in the medical field. In dentistry, this technology is typically used to replace damaged or lost teeth. Researchers at KU Leuven University, however, are now looking beyond replacement and towards regeneration and regrowth of damaged teeth, using 3D printing to restore the tooth’s root.
VentureBeat

Khronos launches certification for 3D-animated online shopping

The Khronos Group, an open consortium of companies creating graphics and compute interoperability standards, has unveiled a way to certify 3D-animation viewers created by different companies for online shopping. Before your eyes glaze over, this kind of technology is a stepping stone for the metaverse, the universe of virtual worlds...
ChemistryAzom.com

Time-Resolved X-Ray Crystallography Sheds Light on Phase Changes in Ceramics

Ceramic materials, known for their crack resistance, find applications in various industries, ranging from dentistry to aerospace engineering. Reinforcing these materials to enhance their safety and efficiency is a major area of research. Scientists from the University of Tsukuba have used time-resolved X-ray diffraction to visualize transformation toughening in zirconia...