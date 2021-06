What makes electronic dance music festivals in Los Angeles so much of a success is that they’re a perfect combination of fun and entertainment for everybody who goes to them. This is simply because the scope of the electronic music festivals in Los Angeles is so big to accommodate just one show, so naturally they have a whole season of yearly events where they play multiple locations and a wide assortment of music. The fact that there are a lot of options means that people can always choose something different to enjoy. Another important thing about these types of festivals is that there is often food involved. This is because not only is there great music to listen to but there is also a great selection of food to partake in. From Mexican food to Asian food to American and European food, there’s something for everybody.