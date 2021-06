The Connecticut Lottery has narrowed the number of potential sportsbook operators to four from the 15 that responded to its request for qualifications, which went live May 11. According to Rob Simmelkjaer, president of the lottery board, “The companies who were invited were invited primarily based on their qualifications that were presented and based on our expectation of the law, the language of the law that we expect to be in the bill to be voted on by the legislature.”