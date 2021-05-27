Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
United Nations

Iran: Ukraine Airline Victims’ Families Harassed, Abused

Human Rights Watch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Beirut) – Iranian authorities have engaged in a campaign of harassment and abuse against families of people killed in the Iranian Revolutionary Guard’s downing of Ukraine International Airlines Flight 752 in January 2020, Human Right Watch said today. On April 6, 2021, Iranian authorities announced that they had indicted 10 people for their role in the incident but have not provided any public information about their identities, ranks, or the charges against them. Governments participating in the Flight 752 investigation should support family members of victims in pursuing a path for justice and accountability.

www.hrw.org
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Hassan Rouhani
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Islamic Republic Of Iran#Airliner#Iranian Authorities#Iranian Forces#Government Authorities#Military Officers#Ukraine Airline Victims#Human Right Watch#Human Rights Watch#The Quds Force#Irgc#The Revolutionary Guards#Amnesty International#Radio Farda#Un#Facebook#Intelligence Ministry#Ukrainian Airline#Mail#Canadian Globe
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Instagram
News Break
United Nations
Country
Iraq
Related
Worldtribuneledgernews.com

Ukraine refuses Iran's compensation for downed plane victims

Jun. 5—DUBAI — Ukraine's Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesman said they refused Iran's proposal to pay $150,000 as compensation for each victim of the PS752 plane victims, local media reported. Oleg Nikolenko said compensation to families is an important step to justice, but first the full truth behind the circumstances...
Middle EastKTVZ

Shirin Ebadi Fast Facts

Here is a look at the life of Shirin Ebadi, the first Muslim woman to win the Nobel Peace Prize. Father: Muhammad Ali Ebadi, law professor and lawyer. Marriage: Javad Tavassolian (1975-divorce date unknown) Children: Nargess (female); Negar (female) Education: University of Tehran, law degree, 1969; University of Tehran, doctorate,...
Middle Eastirannewsupdate.com

Iran’s Women Victims of the Mullahs’ Ideology

One of the very destructive phenomena that has become now prevalent in Iran, because of the domination of the reactionary thought of the regime, is violence against the women. The state-run media have declared this disaster as ‘spouse killing’. State-run daily Fararu on June 9, 2021, on this subject wrote:
Middle Eaststopfundamentalism.com

Iran Election 2021: Raisi’s Career of Human Rights Violations and Executions

On June 18, the Iranian regime will hold its rigged presidential election. All indications so far imply that Ali Khamenei, the regime’s Supreme Leader, has already picked his favorite, Ebrahim Raisi. “More than 620 executions have been carried out in Iran since Raisi became the regime’s Judiciary Chief,” according to...
Middle Eaststopfundamentalism.com

Iran Election 2021: Raisi’s Track Record of MEK Members Executions and Torture

The National Council of Resistance of Iran (NCRI), held a news conference on Tuesday to highlight some of the primary reasons for an impending boycott of the Islamic Republic’s presidential election on June 18. The event occurred three days after the election’s seven contenders took part in their first broadcasted debate, which was supposed to focus on economic matters to the exclusion of other issues which are clearly of relevance to the Iranian people.
Worldipolitics.ca

Aviation rep living in Canada should be investigated for war crimes

A man who may be complicit in war crimes perpetrated in Syria is not only living in Montreal; he’s Iran’s permanent representative to the International Civil Aviation Organization. Before Farhad Parvaresh was appointed to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), he was the chief executive of Iran Air. In a...
WorldPosted by
The Independent

Judge says Russian-made missile may have hit Malaysian airliner MH17 in Ukraine crash that killed 298

The judge presiding over a murder trial concerning the downing of Malaysian airliner MH17 over eastern Ukraine has said there is evidence that the plane was hit by a Russian-made missile.Four fugitive suspects – three Russians and a Ukrainian citizen – are being tried in absentia in a secure courtroom in the Netherlands over the incident of 17 July 2014 in which a Boeing 777 passenger plane, en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was brought down – killing all 298 people on board.MH17 crashed into a field in territory held by pro-Russian separatists, who were engaged in fighting against...
Worldamnesty.org

Bahrain: Death of prisoner a warning for Covid-19 failings in Jaw Prison

The death of an inmate at Bahrain’s Jaw prison following a second Covid-19 outbreak highlights that in addition to providing vaccines to prisoners, further preventive measures are needed to protect them against the spread of the pandemic, Amnesty International said today. The organization is calling for an impartial investigation into the circumstances that led to the death of Husain Barakat, who was imprisoned after a grossly unfair trial, and died on 9 June from suspected Covid-19 complications.
Sex CrimesBBC

IS Badoush prison massacre: Iraq exhumes bodies from mass grave

The remains of 123 victims of one of the worst massacres in Iraq by the jihadist group Islamic State have been exhumed from a mass grave near Mosul. DNA samples will be compared with those collected from possible relatives in an attempt to identify them. The victims were among more...
U.K.Voice of America

Activists Praise UK 'People's Tribunal' on China's Alleged Uyghur Abuse

WASHINGTON - Human rights activists and Uyghur experts have welcomed a "people's tribunal" initiated in London last week to probe whether China's alleged crimes against the Uyghurs amount to genocide, stressing the need for more practical action from the international community. A nine-member panel, made up mostly of lawyers and...
POTUSPosted by
CBS News

Ahead of Biden-Putin summit, Ukraine leader tells Americans war with Russia could "be tomorrow in their houses"

Kryvyi Rih, Ukraine — When the President of Ukraine invited CBS News to visit to the front line in his country's war against Russian-backed separatists, we expected a quick trip in an armored motorcade to the muddy trenches that cut a bloody scar through the wheat fields of eastern Ukraine. We did not anticipate an informal breakfast — lard on rye bread, salmon sashimi, homemade cookies and shots of brandy — with President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his elderly parents in their tiny, Soviet-era kitchen.
Middle EastWRAL

Afghan official: bombs hit 2 minivans in Kabul, 7 dead

KABUL, Afghanistan — Separate bombs hit two minivans in a mostly Shiite neighborhood in the Afghan capital Saturday, killing at least seven people and wounding six others, the Interior Ministry said. The attacks targeted minivans on the same road about 2 kilometers (1.25 miles) apart in a neighborhood in western...
WorldAntiwar.com

Afghan Interior Ministry Arrests Tribal Elders Who Mediate With Taliban

In all but the largest cities, Afghanistan is organized around a strong sense of tribalism, with tribal elders holding a position of prominence almost everywhere. It is not an exaggeration to say that in small villages, the elders are more influential than the government. After decades of war, and Afghanistan...
Sex Crimeslistverse.com

Top 10 Forgotten War Criminals Sentenced To Death

The law of war regulating the conduct and conditions of warring parties is often forgotten in times of absolute terror. Violation of principles can range from intentionally killing prisoners or civilians to rape and torture. The following list examines key figures in history that committed such acts resulting in the ultimate punishment of death. Though their names may be unfamiliar, their actions will forever resonate in history. — 10 Vojtech Tuka.