Iran: Ukraine Airline Victims’ Families Harassed, Abused

The judge presiding over a murder trial concerning the downing of Malaysian airliner MH17 over eastern Ukraine has said there is evidence that the plane was hit by a Russian-made missile.Four fugitive suspects – three Russians and a Ukrainian citizen – are being tried in absentia in a secure courtroom in the Netherlands over the incident of 17 July 2014 in which a Boeing 777 passenger plane, en route from Amsterdam to Kuala Lumpur, was brought down – killing all 298 people on board.MH17 crashed into a field in territory held by pro-Russian separatists, who were engaged in fighting against...