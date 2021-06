I’m noticing an awful lot of horror titles floating about at the moment. I’m not complaining by any means but doesn’t the fright-fest usually start in October? I’m completely not ready for all these terrifying additions to my life, they’ll no doubt all be brilliant though, so no real complaints. There’s plenty of you out there that just can’t get enough of that adrenaline rush you get from being scared witless. If you’re one of those strange souls and you happen to also own a Nintendo Switch, Mundaun might be worth a closer look for you.