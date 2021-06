Since the partnership between Girard-Perregaux and iconic British luxury automaker Aston Martin was announced in February 2021, the cooperation between the two parties to this point has been limited to advertising and sponsorship collaborations. As the partnership enters its fifth month, however, Girard-Perregaux has revealed its first commemorative limited edition timepiece designed in concert with Aston Martin, one which plays to the mutual strengths of both marques. Although both companies have proven themselves capable of world-beating performance at times, arguably the most definitive aspects of both Girard-Perregaux and Aston Martin are both companies’ stylish, design-oriented ethos, as well as the blend of both deep heritage with modernist, forward-thinking design. In a recent conversation with aBlogtoWatch founder Ariel Adams, Girard-Perregaux CEO Patrick Pruniaux echoed this sentiment, claiming that the similarities between the two marques’ outlooks “made the partnership easy. [Girard-Perregaux] wanted to work right away with such a sexy, design-oriented brand.” The new limited edition Girard-Perregaux Tourbillon with Three Flying Bridges – Aston Martin Edition reflects this line of thinking spectacularly, with an intricate and sculptural design-forward philosophy that presents as more luxurious and lifestyle-oriented than the sporty chronograph releases that tend to dominate automotive brand partnerships.