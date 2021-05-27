Physical activity levels and well-being sink worldwide during coronavirus restrictions

As of this writing, more than 62% of adults in America have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and approximately 52% are fully vaccinated. Unfortunately, questions remain regarding what exactly this means in terms of returning to pre-pandemic activities. Part of that confusion stems from variances in rules from state to state or even county to county, not to mention personal choices made by individual business owners. Couple all of that with personal preferences regarding when and where to wear masks and maintain social distance and you have a recipe for confusion.