Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Fitness

Physical activity levels and well-being sink worldwide during coronavirus restrictions

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Twenty scientists from 14 countries warn of a hidden "pandemic within the pandemic" in two current publications. On the one hand, physical activity levels have gone down significantly, on the other hand, psychological well-being has suffered. "Governments and those responsible for health systems should take our findings seriously," emphasizes the author team, headed by Dr Jan Wilke from the Institute for Sport Sciences at Goethe University Frankfurt.

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Depression#Influenza#Physical Health#Physical Exercise#Risk Factors#Physical Activity Levels#Psychological Well Being#Mental Well Being#Health Systems#Mental Health Problems#Negative Effects#Sufficient Exercise#Health Costs#Exercise Opportunities#Respiratory Infections#Metabolic Disorders#Self Reported Data#Moderate Exercise#Mortality#Populations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Fitness
News Break
Health
News Break
Flu
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Mclean, VAPosted by
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Alzheimer’s Association Encourages Americans to Make Brain Health, Mental Well-being a Priority as Pre-pandemic Activities Resume

[McLean, VA] June 1, 2021 –With COVID-19 vaccines rolling out across the country, many Americans are looking forward to resuming their lives and returning to normal. This June, during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association is encouraging people to make brain health an important part of their return to normal. “The impact this past […] The post Alzheimer’s Association Encourages Americans to Make Brain Health, Mental Well-being a Priority as Pre-pandemic Activities Resume appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
Diseases & TreatmentsADDitude

Moderate to Vigorous Physical Activity Benefits Children with ADHD

Moderate to vigorous physical activity (MVPA) has a small but significant effect on ADHD symptoms in children, especially when used in conjunction with medication, according to a new review and meta-analysis published in the Journal of Attention Disorders.1 Unlike previous research on the benefits of exercise for ADHD, this study comprised a systematic review and meta-analysis of randomized control trials (RCTs) “that included regular MVPA interventions for children and adolescents with ADHD and also measured post-differences in symptoms between intervention and control groups on a clinically valid ADHD rating scale.”
Charlottesville, VANBC 29 News

Easing of coronavirus-related restrictions leads some to anxiety

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - With the recent lift of the mask mandate more people are out and about. However, some people are experiencing a change in their mental health. Dr. Tan, a behavioral psychologist with UVA Health, says it’s normal to feel higher levels of anxiety due to sudden changes. The doctor adds that one of the best things to do is give yourself and others grace.
Fitnessdocwirenews.com

Importance of physical activity during and after the SARS-CoV-2 / COVID-19 pandemic: a strategy for women to cope with stress

Eur J Neurol. 2021 May 28. doi: 10.1111/ene.14945. Online ahead of print. We have read with interest the article “Gender issues during the times of Covid-19 pandemic” by Grisold W [1] and we found it significant in the context of the present pandemic. The current SARS-CoV-2/COVID-19 pandemic is associated with an increase of emotional stress and fear that have strongly affected women’s mental health. [2] Stay-at-home measures together with financial and security concerns can lead to high stress levels.
Public Healthwosu.org

Wellness Wednesday: Search For The Next Pandemic-Inducing Coronavirus

A new coronavirus found in patients in Malaysia may be the first to jump to humans from dogs. Researchers say they don’t see any reason to expect another pandemic from the virus, but the new pathogen underscores the treacherous nature of coronaviruses and the need to monitor animal viruses for potential threats to human health.
Bethesda, MDmymcmedia.org

Blog: Get Moving: Simple Ways to Increase Movement and Physical Activity During the Day

Most people would agree that as long as one is healthy enough to do so, getting movement in throughout the day, as well as rigorous physical activity, has many health benefits physically and emotionally. Despite all of the benefits, for a variety of reasons, including time, ease of access, motivation, and task initiation to name a few, it can be difficult for people to work movement into their day.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Study examines how job losses during the Great Recession affected physical activity of young adults

A new study published in the American Journal of Lifestyle Medicine finds critical links between job loss and physical inactivity in young adults during the U.S. Great Recession of 2008-09 that can be crucial to understanding the role of adverse economic shocks on physical activity during the COVID-19 pandemic. It is the first study to examine how job losses during the Great Recession affected the physical activity of young adults in the United States.
Public HealthThrive Global

Spreading Wellness Remotely During A Pandemic

The COVID-19 pandemic will go down in the history books as an era-defining moment. In the past year, the world has experienced loss, uncertainty, financial hardship, and much more. However, as with all hardships, there has been a silver lining. We learned how to adapt and persevere. For health and...
HealthBBC

NI children's lack of physical activity 'a major health concern'

The low level of physical activity among children and young people in Northern Ireland has been described as a "major health concern". The warning is contained in a research paper on their physical activity and wellbeing just published by the Northern Ireland Assembly. It said that more than a quarter...
Mental Healthpsychologytoday.com

The Pandemic's Impact on Well-being

We all know the pandemic has affected us in drastic ways. Researchers are now beginning to examine the toll the pandemic has taken. The American Psychological Association conducted a survey of 3000 adults over age 18 in February 2021 to assess the impact of the previous year. Here are the...
FitnessBrenham Banner-Press

3 exercise tips to better your mental and physical well-being

(BPT) - Physical and mental wellness are equally important and often intertwined, given many people take part in activities that simultaneously enhance both categories of health. However, the everyday demands of life paired with challenges during the pandemic have caused people to de-prioritize their physical and mental well-being. "There is...
Public Healthacefitness.org

Fully Vaccinated? Here Are Some Guidelines for Returning to Physical Activity

As of this writing, more than 62% of adults in America have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and approximately 52% are fully vaccinated. Unfortunately, questions remain regarding what exactly this means in terms of returning to pre-pandemic activities. Part of that confusion stems from variances in rules from state to state or even county to county, not to mention personal choices made by individual business owners. Couple all of that with personal preferences regarding when and where to wear masks and maintain social distance and you have a recipe for confusion.
Public HealthPosted by
The Hill

Germany lowers coronavirus risk level to 'high'

Germany on Tuesday lowered its coronavirus risk level from “very high” to “high” for the first time this year as the number of new infections continues to fall. The country’s risk level had been “very high” since mid-December. The seven-day incidence rate in Germany has fallen to 35.2 per 100,000 people, less than a quarter of what of the reported rate six weeks ago, Reuters reported.
Public HealthUp and Coming Weekly

Alzheimer's Association offers virtual events to make brain health a priority during post-pandemic return to normal

With more COVID-19 vaccinations across the country, many Americans are looking forward to resuming their lives and returning to normal. This June, during Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, the Alzheimer’s Association — Eastern North Carolina Chapter is encouraging residents to make brain health an important part of their return to normal.
Workoutsideafit.com

Light Physical Activity Benefits Health

Optimizing the health benefits of exercise may be a matter of using the right training combination—or “exercise cocktail”—that includes plenty of light physical activity, according to a study from Columbia University. Researchers wanted to find out whether the well-known recommendation of 30 minutes of exercise per day is enough, or...
FitnessNewswise

Exercise likely to be best treatment for depression in coronary heart disease

Newswise — Tuesday, 8 June 2021: A study by RCSI indicates that exercise is probably the most effective short-term treatment for depression in people with coronary heart disease, when compared to antidepressants and psychotherapy or more complex care. The study, led by researchers at RCSI University of Medicine and Health...
Diseases & TreatmentsEurekAlert

Brain alterations detected in obese children

IMIM (Hospital del Mar Medical Research Institute) Obesity is generally linked to poor eating habits and the availability of tasty, high-calorie foods. However, a new study led by researchers from the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Research Unit in the Department of Radiology at Hospital del Mar and the Barcelona Institute for Global Health (ISGlobal), a centre supported by the "la Caixa" Foundation, has found that more elements are involved. Thanks to images obtained by functional magnetic resonance imaging, the researchers found that certain parts of the brains of obese children show alterations with respect to normal-weight or overweight children of the same age. The study findings were published in the journal Cerebral Cortex.