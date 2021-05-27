Cancel
Protests

Russian opposition group shuts down under official pressure

By VLADIMIR ISACHENKOV - Associated Press
 11 days ago

MOSCOW (AP) — An opposition group in Russia has announced that it's shutting down after authorities listed the organization as “undesirable.” The leader of Open Russia, Andrei Pivovarov, said Thursday the group was ceasing operation to protect its members from prosecution amid a multi-pronged crackdown on dissent. A 2015 Russian law made membership in “undesirable” organizations a criminal offense. The government has used the law to ban about 30 groups. A bill making its way through parliament would stiffen potential penalties to include prison. Open Russia was funded by a Russian tycoon who moved to London after spending 10 years in prison on charges widely seen as political revenge for challenging President Vladimir Putin’s rule.

