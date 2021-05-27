Russian opposition group shuts down under official pressure

(NEW YORK) -- The jailed Russian opposition leader Alexey Navalny said he is ending a hunger strike after 24 days, following a dire warning by his doctors a day earlier. Navalny, known as the Kremlin's fiercest critic, declared the hunger strike at the end of March to demand that authorities allow his own doctors to treat him for severe back pain caused by two herniated discs. Since last weekend, Navalny's allies have warned that his health was seriously deteriorating and this week thousands of people joined protests across Russia after his team warned he could be days from death.