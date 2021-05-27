Lady Mustangs are 2-0

It was a banner day at Pine Knolls in Knoxville for the Panther Golf Squads on Friday. The boys cruised to a sectional title winning with a team total of 310, their lowest 18-hole score of the season besting runner-up Grinnell by 22 shots. Evan Smith was spectacular shooting a -3 67 to earn medalist honors. Beau Leisure the other Knoxville player in the top five with a 75. Knoxville will advance to the class 3A District meet on Thursday at Edmundson in Oskaloosa. Following the boys, the girls went out and shot a 199 to win by 15 shots over runner-up Pleasantville, who carded a 214, while Pella was fourth with a 224. Knoxville’s Amy Sullivan was overall medalist with a 43 while Nikolle Kussatz came in with a 46 to finish in the top five overall. Pleasantville was led by Kristen Roe with a 44, Breanna Benge was the other Trojan under 50 with a 49. Pella was led by Regan Van Wyk’s 50. Knoxville’s next meet is May 24th at the class 3A Regional in Oskaloosa, Pella will finish the regular season Thursday at Fairfield, and Pleasantville will host a class 1A regional on Monday.