Davis County, IA

Lady Mustangs are 2-0

Bloomfield Democrat
 17 days ago

The Lady Mustang softball team is now 2-0 after wins over Moulton-Udell and Knoxville. Davis County beat Moulton-Udell, 18-0 Monday night and scored a 7-3 win over Knoxville in South Central Conference action Wednesday night. Davis County returns to action Friday with a game in Centerville. Action begins at 4:30 p.m. with the freshman game. The junior varsity and varsity games will follow.

www.bdemo.com
County
Davis County, IA
Knoxville, IA
Centerville, IA
Knoxville, IA
Iowa Sports
Davis County, IA
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Pleasantville Sports Update 5-15-21

Pleasantville Boys Golf Finishes Fourth in Sectional at Davis County. Pleasantville’s boys golf squad finished fourth in their sectional playoff at Davis County as they finished with a score of 383. The Trojans finished behind PCM, Pella Christian, and Van Buren County in the meet. Carter Ollom and Larry Remster...
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Knoxville Sports Rundown – 5-15-2021

It was a banner day at Pine Knolls in Knoxville for the Panther Golf Squads on Friday. The boys cruised to a sectional title winning with a team total of 310, their lowest 18-hole score of the season besting runner-up Grinnell by 22 shots. Evan Smith was spectacular shooting a -3 67 to earn medalist honors. Beau Leisure the other Knoxville player in the top five with a 75. Knoxville will advance to the class 3A District meet on Thursday at Edmundson in Oskaloosa. Following the boys, the girls went out and shot a 199 to win by 15 shots over runner-up Pleasantville, who carded a 214, while Pella was fourth with a 224. Knoxville’s Amy Sullivan was overall medalist with a 43 while Nikolle Kussatz came in with a 46 to finish in the top five overall. Pleasantville was led by Kristen Roe with a 44, Breanna Benge was the other Trojan under 50 with a 49. Pella was led by Regan Van Wyk’s 50. Knoxville’s next meet is May 24th at the class 3A Regional in Oskaloosa, Pella will finish the regular season Thursday at Fairfield, and Pleasantville will host a class 1A regional on Monday.
Knoxville, IAkciiradio.com

McCain Moves On to Districts; Hawks Seventh in Sectionals

The Mid-Prairie boys golf team started the postseason tournament trail Friday in Knoxville at Pine Knolls for a class 3A sectional tournament. While the team as a whole saw their season come to an end, they will be represented in the district meet next week. The Hawks shot a season low team round of 361, finishing in seventh place. Knoxville won the sectional on their home course with a 310. The Hawks were led by senior Dominic McCain who used a big back nine to keep his season alive. After shooting 43 on the front, he rebounded with a 36 on the back for a total round of 79 to qualify in the final individual spot for the district tournament. Other scores for the Hawks included Drew Schlabaugh 92, Warren Scarff 93, Ben Mattes 97, Aiden Bush 101 and Ian Schmidt 103. McCain will tee it up in the district tournament on Thursday in Oskaloosa to play for a bid to the state tournament.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Christian Girls Tennis Advances to Regional Final, Pella Awaits

No. 5 Pella Christian is in the final 16 in Class 1A girls tennis after a dominating day at home, defeating Chariton 5-0 and Clarke 5-1 in the regional playoffs Saturday. The wins set up a rematch of the Tulip City showdown, as No. 8 Pella and the Eagles will clash in the 1A Regional Finals in Knoxville on Saturday, May 22nd. Pella Christian edged the Lady Dutch 6-5 in a dual with four tiebreakers on May 5th.
Pella, IAkniakrls.com

Pella Girls Tennis, Boys Golf Advance in Playoffs; Boys Soccer Wins Red Rock Rivalry

Pella’s boys golf team advanced to the 3A District Golf round, winning the Winterset sectional meet Friday. The No. 15 in 3A Dutch shot 330, with No. 6 ranked individual Will Simpson adding another meet medal to his 2021 collection, shooting a tournament-low 73. Ayden Gordon was 6th among individuals, carding an 81, with Clayton Henry scoring 87 and Keagan Miedema shooting an 89 to round out the team score. Pella advances to the Oskaloosa 3A district meet Thursday, but first, returns to regular season action Monday at the Pella Christian Invitational at Bos Landen.
Iowa Statektwb.com

Sioux Falls Storm lose season opener to Iowa

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The Sioux Falls Storm lost 36-56 to the Iowa Barnstormers in their 2021 season opener Saturday. The Barnstormers would strike first when Daquan Neal found Beau Tanner for a 26-yard touchdown, taking a 0-7 lead. The Storm were next on the board with a four-yard rushing touchdown by Nate Chavious, the extra point was no good, bringing the score to 6-7. The Barnstormers would end the first quarter with a 20-yard touchdown from Daquan Neal to Connor Hollenbeck to bring the score to 6-14.
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Knoxville Raceway Hopes For Good Weather Tonight

The Knoxville Raceway hopes the weather cooperates this week after being forced to cancel races last week due to rain and cold temperatures. Davey Heskin leads the 410 points, while Clint Garner, after winning two weeks ago is on top of the 360 class and Tyler Groenendyk leads the Pro Sprints. Listen for live coverage of tonight’s action on KNIA with Live Track Side at 5:00 and Race Nights Live at 7:00, and streamed live at kniakrls.com.
Knoxville, IAkniakrls.com

Rain Halts Action At The Knoxville Raceway

Just as the Pro Sprints A-Main was on the track getting formed up for the start Saturday night at the Knoxville Raceway, it started to rain. Persistent light rain for about a half an hour forced officials to call off the remainder of the night due to the track being too wet to get back into racing shape. The Knoxville Raceway announced that there would be double features next week for the 410 class. The make up features for the 360 and Pro Sprints will be announced later.
Iowa Statekiwaradio.com

Iowa’s Caitlin Clark Named To USA Squad

Iowa City, Iowa — Iowa freshman Caitlin Clark named to the USA Women’s Under 19 World Cup Team. Clark is the only player returning from the Under 19 team that won Gold in Japan in 2019. The tryouts for the team were held in Denver.