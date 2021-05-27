Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
World

Jebel Sahaba: A succession of violence rather than a prehistoric war

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSince its discovery in the 1960s, the Jebel Sahaba cemetery (Nile Valley, Sudan), 13 millennia old, was considered to be one of the oldest testimonies to prehistoric warfare. However, scientists from the CNRS and the University of Toulouse - Jean Jaurès (1) have re-analysed the bones preserved in the British Museum (London) and re-evaluated their archaeological context. The results, published in Scientific Reports on May 27, 2021, show that it was not a single armed conflict but rather a succession of violent episodes, probably exacerbated by climate change.

www.eurekalert.org
View All 1 Commentsarrow_down
IN THIS ARTICLE
#War#Ice Age#Bordeaux#Archaeological Sites#Violent Conflict#Armed Conflict#Violent Death#Scientific Reports#Prehistorians#African#Universit De Bordeaux#Cnrs Museum#Les Espaces Et Les#Aaas#Eurekalert#Prehistoric Warfare#Prehistory#Lake Aswan#Burial#Human Populations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
World
News Break
Science
Related
WorldUS News and World Report

Prehistoric Cemetery in Sudan Shows War Has Been Hell Forever

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - All was not well among the peoples who inhabited the east bank of the Nile River in northern Sudan some 13,400 years ago, as revealed by the battered bodies buried in a cemetery at one of the world's oldest sites showing human warfare. Researchers said on Thursday...
Protestswschronicle.com

Commentary: Rather than riot, nonviolent peaceful protest works most often

In Myanmar in early March of this year, people began to attack and vandalize more than two dozen businesses. These rioters helped convince the military government of Myanmar to continue and to escalate the use of brutal crackdowns on all activists, up to and including the use of lethal force that left dozens dead over just one weekend in mid-March.
Combat Sportsnerdist.com

Study of Prehistoric Cemetery Reveals Years-Long War

A team of French scientists has completed a study of thousands of bones from the 13,000-year-old Jebel Sahaba cemetery in northern Sudan, and now reports something unexpected: the mass grave, the scientists say, was not the consequence of one huge battle as many previously thought. Instead, it was the result of a series of skirmishes humans fought over a lifetime; quite possibly for resources. (One of which we can only presume was the monolith from 2001: A Space Odyssey.)
WildlifeNewswise

Paleontologists for the first time discover the pierced skull of a Pleistocene cave bear

Newswise — Russian paleontologists discovered the skull of a Pleistocene small cave bear with artificial damage in the Imanay Cave (Bashkiria, Russia). A bear aged 9-10 years was killed with a spear during hibernation about 35 thousand years ago. If the assumptions of scientists are confirmed, the find will become the world's first direct evidence of a Paleolithic man hunting for a small cave bear. The description of the skull was published in the Vestnik Archeologii, Anthropologii I Ethnographii.
SciencePhys.org

New insights into survival of ancient Western Desert peoples

Researchers at the University of Adelaide have used more than two decades of satellite-derived environmental data to form hypotheses about the possible foraging habitats of pre-contact Aboriginal peoples living in Australia's Western Desert. As one of the most arid and geographically remote regions of Australia, the Western Desert has always...
WildlifeEurekAlert

Discovery of the oldest plant fossils on the African continent!

The analysis of very old plant fossils discovered in South Africa and dating from the Lower Devonian period documents the transition from barren continents to the green planet we know today. Cyrille Prestianni, a palaeobotanist at the EDDy Lab at the University of Liège (Belgium), participated in this study, the results of which have just been published in the journal Scientific Reports.
Worldallthatsinteresting.com

An Archaeology Student Out For A Walk Just Accidentally Discovered The Oldest Animal Carvings In Scotland

The prehistoric drawings clearly depict five red deer, including two with fully-grown antlers. They predate any similar images of animals by about 2,000 years. A Scottish archaeology student accidentally made the discovery of a lifetime while taking an evening walk. Hamish Fenton was cutting through Kilmartin Glen, a prehistoric Scottish landmark known for its mound tombs and geometric carvings, when he thought to look inside a cairn tomb on the outskirts of the ancient site.
Wildlifegeneticliteracyproject.org

Homo sapiens reevaluated: Why the definition of ‘modern human’ is undergoing a revamp

This article or excerpt is included in the GLP’s daily curated selection of ideologically diverse news, opinion and analysis of biotechnology innovation. One definition of a species is: “Groups of interbreeding natural populations that are reproductively isolated from other such groups,” according to Encyclopedia Britannica. However, that definition may not...
SciencePosted by
ScienceAlert

Shock Discovery Suggests Humans Were in The Americas 20,000 Years Earlier Than Thought

Coxcatlan Cave in Mexico's Tehuacan Valley is a time capsule like no other. Its dusty floor is a history book, its pages detailing thousands of years of food and technology of the land's inhabitants. Archaeologists from the US and Mexico have finally dug into its earliest chapter, using advanced dating techniques to determine the age of animal bones buried among the rock shelter's oldest layers. The results were astonishing, hinting at a human presence in the area as far back as 33,000 years ago – thousands of years before ice sheets stretched to their peak, and around 20,000 years earlier than currently...
SciencePosted by
Popular Science

Humans may have arrived in the Americas 15,000 years earlier than we thought

Over the millenia, the Coxcatlan Cave, in the Valley of Tehuacan, Mexico has been home to tens of thousands of years of human history. Preserved in layers of dust, rocks, charcoal, and decaying plants are records of the early domestication of corn and the birth of agriculture. But beneath them all is something even more surprising: what might end up being one of the oldest records of humans in the Americas.
WildlifeDiscover Mag

Scientists Unearthed a Meat-Eating Dinosaur in Argentina Named 'One Who Causes Fear'

An artist's impression of what Llukalkan aliocranianus may have looked like. (Credit: Jorge Blanco/Journal of Vertebrate Paleontology) Some 85 million years ago, “the one who frightens” roamed ancient Patagonia, delivering powerful bites to prey unlucky enough to cross its path. Llukalkan aliocranianus was a medium-sized theropod dinosaur roughly the same...
WorldTelegraph

Vaccinate the developing world rather than children, Government urged

Vaccinating children will do less to save lives than sending the jabs to Africa or India, a Government scientific advisor has warned. Professor Calum Semple, who sits on the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage), said coronavirus was still at low levels in Britain and children were rarely impacted. The...
WildlifePhys.org

New research shows that Siberian Neanderthals ate both plants and animals

Neanderthals, extinct cousins of modern humans, occupied Western Eurasia before disappearing and although it was once thought that they traveled as far east as Uzbekistan, in recent years an international research team with the participation of the University of Valencia discovered that they reached two thousand kilometers further East, to the Altai Mountains of Siberia. An international research team led by Domingo Carlos Salazar, CIDEGENT researcher of excellence at the University of Valencia, published today in the Journal of Human Evolution the first attempt to document the diet of a Neanderthal through a unique combination of stable isotope analysis and identification of plant micro-remnants in an individual.
WildlifePhys.org

New marine scale worm species first to provide evidence of male dwarfism

In the Kumano Sea, off the southeast coast of Japan, an evolutionary mystery lays in wait. Researchers have collected samples from the muddy sea floor, including hermit crabs, mollusks and discarded shells. Here, in and on these shells, they found scale worms living mostly in pairs with a striking difference compared to the almost 900 already known species of scale worms: One was a quarter the size of its mate.
RelationshipsSlate

China Says Couples Can Now Have Three Children Rather Than Just Two

Married couples in China will be able to have as many as three children instead of two, the ruling Communist Party said Monday in a major shift in policy that comes as data show the country’s population is rapidly aging amid a decline in births. The world’s most populous country ended its long-held one-child policy in 2016 but that didn’t lead to the surge in births that many were expecting due in large part to how expensive it is to raise children in China’s cities. “To actively respond to the aging of the population … a couple can have three children,” state media Xinhua reported on Monday after a meeting of China’s political leadership led by President Xi Jinping. China’s leaders also said the country needs to raise the retirement age so people stay in the workforce longer.