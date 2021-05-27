Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Why India Desperately Needs a New — and More Just — COVID Vaccine Policy

Human Rights Watch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(New Delhi) — As India reeled under a deadly second wave of COVID-19, with massive shortages of medical supplies and hospital beds, authorities finally understood the need to rapidly vaccinate the country’s billion-plus population. Many people live densely crowded together, with little access to proper healthcare. Vaccines play an essential role in preventing severe illness from COVID-19. On May 1, the central government opened up COVID vaccinations to those 18 and older. But without adequate preparation — something that has routinely marred the Bharatiya Janata Party-led administration’s response to the pandemic — it soon became apparent that India needed to reset its vaccine policy, which is riddled with access and inequity problems.

www.hrw.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health Policy#Government Policies#U S Policy#Public Policy#18 To 44#Indian#Vaccine Manufacturers#Foreign Vaccine Makers#Vaccine Skepticism#Covid Vaccinations#State Governments#Proper Healthcare#Severe Illness#Country#Ngos#Crisis#Population#Public Health Facilities#Medical Supplies
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
Country
India
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Vaccines
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
HealthUS News and World Report

India to Provide Free Vaccines to All in Major Policy Shift

India's federal government will provide free coronavirus shots to any adult starting later this month and take back control of the country's vaccination drive, marred by delays and shortages, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Monday. The changes reverse a policy launched in April which tasked states and the private sector...
Public HealthMetro International

India plans to more than triple COVID-19 vaccine shots per day

BENGALURU (Reuters) -India could have as many as 10 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines available per day in July and August, compared with just under three million now, the government said, trying to allay concerns about shortages and mishandling of the programme. The world’s second most populous country has suffered...
SocietyPosted by
The Independent

‘Arbitrary and irrational’: India’s top court slams vaccine policy and questions need for app registration

The Supreme Court of India has strongly criticised the central government’s vaccine policy, saying the present system of allowing only digital registration will mean the most privileged in society get inoculated first. The court said the policy of conducting free vaccination for groups in the first two phases, only to replace it with a system of paid vaccination for those between 18-44 years, was “arbitrary and irrational.”Under the new policy, 50 per cent of the population in any state or union territory in the 18-44 age group is expected to pay for the vaccine, the court noted.In the first two...
Public HealthMedical News Today

Why COVID-19 vaccines should be free for all in India

India has recently experienced a devastating second wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a new opinion piece, two scientists clarify the failures of vaccine planning and deployment that have contributed to this second wave. The experts make a series of suggestions for how Indian officials should manage and prioritize the...
Rockland County, NYwrcr.com

COVID Numbers Good in NY, but More Need to be Vaccinated for Herd Immunity

Though the number of vaccinated New Yorkers is not where it should be for herd immunity just yet, an area lawmaker is glad we’re at a place where many have gotten their shots, giving rise to comfort in shedding many COVID restrictions. Rockland state senator Elijah Reichlin-Melnick says while COVID has receded around the state, he hopes it stays that way…
Healthq957.com

Explainer: India’s vaccine policy flip-flops

NEW DELHI (Reuters) – India’s COVID-19 immunisation campaign has struggled to keep pace with demand, especially after a dramatic second wave of infections has left hospitals inundated with patients and killed more than 180,000 people since April. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Monday the federal government would offer free...
Public Healthupdatenews360.com

India’s new COVID-19 vaccine plan is to study mixing doses

Amid a shortage of vaccines, India plans to do a study on mixing COVID-19 doses and to ascertain its efficacy in boosting the immune response to coronavirus. “India may in few weeks start testing the feasibility of a regimen that mixes two different doses of Covid vaccines to see if it helps boost the immune response to the virus,” said Dr N K Arora, Chairman of COVID-19 working group under the National Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation (NTAGI).
Public Healththekashmirimages.com

Covid: India records around 1.20 lakh new cases; 3,380 more die

Decrease Font Size Increase Font Size Text Size Print This Page Send by Email. New Delhi: India reported 1,20,529 fresh COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in infections in around two months, taking the infection tally to 2,86,94,879, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday. The death...
Public Healthwcn247.com

'This IS INSANE': Africa desperately short of COVID vaccine

CAPE TOWN, South Africa (AP) — In the global race to vaccinate people against COVID-19, Africa is tragically at the back of the pack. In South Africa, with the continent’s most robust economy, only 0.8% of the population is fully vaccinated. In Nigeria, it's 0.1%. Kenya is even lower. And Uganda has recalled doses from rural areas because it doesn’t have nearly enough to fight outbreaks in big cities. The continent of 1.3 billion people is facing a severe shortage of vaccine at the same time a new wave of infections is rising across Africa. Says activist Fatima Hasan: “People are dying. Time is against us. This IS INSANE."
Healtharticle-14.com

India’s Vaccination Policy Is Leaving Behind Women, Poorest Indians

The Supreme Court said India’s current vaccine policy of registration via CoWIN will leave out ‘significant’ numbers of Indians. Our research shows 1.04 of 1.38 billion Indians don’t have smartphones, 685 million have no Internet access. Women, particularly in rural areas, are especially disadvantaged. SHUBHANGI TIWARI. Varanasi: "A vaccination policy...
Healthshortpedia.com

What is the aim of India's National Vaccine Policy?

India's national vaccine policy was established in 2011 following a directive from the Delhi High Court to the Government of India to create a proper strategy to deal with the implementation of novel vaccines into the National Immunization Program (NIP). The major goal of this project was to provide guidance on many aspects of immunization and to build a long-term strategy to boost the country's whole vaccination programme.
Indiaalbuquerqueexpress.com

UNDP lauds India's Aspirational Districts Programme

New Delhi [India], June 12 (ANI): The United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) on Saturday lauded India's Aspirational Districts Programme (ADP) as 'a very successful model of local area development' that should serve as a best practice for other countries where regional disparities in development status persist for many reasons. "India's...
Educationlatinamericanews.net

'Mada a difference to 21 pc of India's population'

By Sahil PandeyNew Delhi [India], June 13 (ANI): NITI Aayog CEO Amitabh Kant on Sunday said that Centre's Aspirational Districts Programme -- in line with the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi -- has improved lives of over one fifth of India's population, adding that a UN development body has lauded Indian government's effort that made a difference in the life of 21 per cent of country's population.
Public Healthdallassun.com

Public forces Indian government to cuts taxes on Covid care

The Indian government has cut taxes on medical equipment and drugs used to treat COVID-19. The government cut taxes on medical grade oxygen, ventilators, the remdesivir antiviral drug, diagnostic kits, pulse oximeters and hand sanitizers. The taxes were immediately reduced to 5 percent from the previous 12-18 percent. NEW DELHI,...
Public Healthfox5ny.com

Study: Delta variant can reduce Pfizer, Astrazeneca COVID-19 vaccine effectiveness

Two newly released studies found that two doses of either Pfizer’s or Astrazeneca’s COVID-19 vaccines proved protective against the Delta coronavirus variant, though effectiveness was slightly diminished by the mutated strain. In a study published in The Lancet on Monday, researchers observed patients both vaccinated and unvaccinated who tested positive...
Healthdallassun.com

Nepal: Amnesty calls for increased aid, vaccines

Kathmandu [Nepal], June 14 (ANI): Amnesty International on Monday has called on international community to increase aid supply as well as vaccines to Nepal as it continues to battle COVID-19 pandemic's second wave. In a new briefing published on Monday, Amnesty International also has called on Nepal's politicians to set...