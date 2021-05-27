Why India Desperately Needs a New — and More Just — COVID Vaccine Policy
(New Delhi) — As India reeled under a deadly second wave of COVID-19, with massive shortages of medical supplies and hospital beds, authorities finally understood the need to rapidly vaccinate the country’s billion-plus population. Many people live densely crowded together, with little access to proper healthcare. Vaccines play an essential role in preventing severe illness from COVID-19. On May 1, the central government opened up COVID vaccinations to those 18 and older. But without adequate preparation — something that has routinely marred the Bharatiya Janata Party-led administration’s response to the pandemic — it soon became apparent that India needed to reset its vaccine policy, which is riddled with access and inequity problems.www.hrw.org