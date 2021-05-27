Why India Desperately Needs a New — and More Just — COVID Vaccine Policy

The Supreme Court of India has strongly criticised the central government’s vaccine policy, saying the present system of allowing only digital registration will mean the most privileged in society get inoculated first. The court said the policy of conducting free vaccination for groups in the first two phases, only to replace it with a system of paid vaccination for those between 18-44 years, was “arbitrary and irrational.”Under the new policy, 50 per cent of the population in any state or union territory in the 18-44 age group is expected to pay for the vaccine, the court noted.In the first two...