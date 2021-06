A devastating year of pandemic forced the new Labor leader, Keir Starmer, to present himself to the public through soulless videoconferences, and to measure his opposition strategy, in the midst of a crisis in which a frightened population would not forgive opportunistic attacks. That same year, with erratic and clumsy management, Johnson squandered the popularity he had achieved with Brexit. The tables have turned. The successful vaccination campaign and the prospects for new economic growth favor the conservative politician, who has made every effort to regain the government’s prerogative to decide on an electoral advance, now prohibited by law.