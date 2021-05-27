How metals work together to weaken hardy nitrogen-nitrogen bonds

Kyle Frohna, Miguel Anaya, Stuart Macpherson, Jooyoung Sung, Tiarnan A. S. Doherty, Yu-Hsien Chiang, Andrew J. Winchester, Keshav M. Dani, Akshay Rao, Samuel D. Stranks. Halide perovskites perform remarkably in optoelectronic devices including tandem photovoltaics. However, this exceptional performance is striking given that perovskites exhibit deep charge carrier traps and spatial compositional and structural heterogeneity, all of which should be detrimental to performance. Here, we resolve this long-standing paradox by providing a global visualisation of the nanoscale chemical, structural and optoelectronic landscape in halide perovskite devices, made possible through the development of a new suite of correlative, multimodal microscopy measurements combining quantitative optical spectroscopic techniques and synchrotron nanoprobe measurements. We show that compositional disorder dominates the optoelectronic response, while nanoscale strain variations even of large magnitude (~1 %) have only a weak influence. Nanoscale compositional gradients drive carrier funneling onto local regions associated with low electronic disorder, drawing carrier recombination away from trap clusters associated with electronic disorder and leading to high local photoluminescence quantum efficiency. These measurements reveal a global picture of the competitive nanoscale landscape, which endows enhanced defect tolerance in devices through spatial chemical disorder that outcompetes both electronic and structural disorder.