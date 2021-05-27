Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Chemistry

How metals work together to weaken hardy nitrogen-nitrogen bonds

EurekAlert
 14 days ago

CAMBRIDGE, MA -- Nitrogen, an element that is essential for all living cells, makes up about 78 percent of Earth's atmosphere. However, most organisms cannot make use of this nitrogen until it is converted into ammonia. Until humans invented industrial processes for ammonia synthesis, almost all ammonia on the planet was generated by microbes using nitrogenases, the only enzymes that can break the nitrogen-nitrogen bond found in gaseous dinitrogen, or N2.

www.eurekalert.org
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Metal#Mit#Dna#Nature Chemistry#Carbon Atoms#Microbes#Natural Gas#Chemical Reactions#Biological Cells#Tulane University#Bonds#Nitrogen Gas#Fixed Nitrogen#Iron Atoms#Ammonia Synthesis#Binding Substrates#Industrial Processes#Chemical Groups#Molybdenum#Ligands
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Science
News Break
Chemistry
Related
GardeningPhys.org

Plant flowering in low-nitrogen soils: A mechanism revealed

Scientists from Japan, Europe and the USA have described a pathway leading to the accelerated flowering of plants in low-nitrogen soils. These findings could eventually lead to increases in agricultural production. Nitrogen is one of the three macronutrients required by plants for growth and development, along with phosphorus and potassium....
Sciencesciencecodex.com

New research suggests mineral nanoparticles as ubiquitous enzyme mimetics in Earth systems

Globally, the Earth system has thousands of terragrams (Tg) (1 Tg = 10 12 g) of mineral nanoparticles moving around the planet each year. These mineral nanoparticles are ubiquitously distributed throughout the atmosphere, oceans, waters, soils, in and/or on most living organisms, and even within proteins such as ferritin. In natural environments, mineral nanozymes can be produced by two pathways: "top down" and "bottom up" processes. Specifically, the weathering or human-promoted breakdown of bulk materials can result in nanomaterials directly (a top-down process), or nanomaterials can grow from precursors through crystallization, reaction, or biological roles (a bottom-up process).
ChemistryAPS physics

Effect of intersystem crossing rates and optical illumination on the polarization of nuclear spins close to nitrogen-vacancy centers

Several efforts have been made to polarize the nearby nuclear environment of nitrogen-vacancy (NV) centers for quantum metrology and quantum information applications. Different methods showed different nuclear spin polarization efficiencies and rely on electronic spin polarization associated to the NV center, which in turn crucially depends on the intersystem crossing. Recently, the rates involved in the intersystem crossing have been measured leading to different transition rate models. Here, we consider the effect of these rates on several nuclear polarization methods based on the level anticrossing, and precession of the nuclear population while the electronic spin is in the.
WildlifeEurekAlert

Scientists identify protein that activates plant response to nitrogen deficiency

Nitrates are critical for the growth of plants, so plants have evolved sophisticated mechanisms to ensure sufficient nitrate uptake from their environments. In a new study published in Nature Plants, researchers at Nagoya University, Japan, have identified a plant enzyme that is key to activating a nitrate uptake mechanism in response to nitrogen starvation. This finding explains how plants meet their needs in challenging environments, opening doors to improving agriculture in such environments.
Home & Gardentheiet.org

Bonding Metal Stud work in new build

Company I am doing work for have asked me to bond the metal stud work from 1 socket on the wall with 4mm bond to an upright, apparently, some got a shock pff a door handle, a cable was screwed on the live only and livened up the whole wall, I assumed it was RCD protected.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Torsional strain engineering of transition metal dichalcogenide nanotubes: An ab initio study

We study the effect of torsional deformations on the electronic properties of single-walled transition metal dichalcogenide (TMD) nanotubes. In particular, considering forty-five select armchair and zigzag TMD nanotubes, we perform symmetry-adapted Kohn-Sham density functional theory calculations to determine the variation in bandgap and effective mass of charge carriers with twist. We find that metallic nanotubes remain so even after deformation, whereas semiconducting nanotubes experience a decrease in bandgap with twist -- originally direct bandgaps become indirect -- resulting in semiconductor to metal transitions. In addition, the effective mass of holes and electrons continuously decrease and increase with twist, respectively, resulting in n-type to p-type semiconductor transitions. We find that this behavior is likely due to rehybridization of orbitals in the metal and chalcogen atoms, rather than charge transfer between them. Overall, torsional deformations represent a powerful avenue to engineer the electronic properties of semiconducting TMD nanotubes, with applications to devices like sensors and semiconductor switches.
ChemistryScience Daily

Control over water friction with 2D materials points to 'smart membranes'

The speed of water flow is a limiting factor in many membrane-based industrial processes, including desalination, molecular separation and osmotic power generation. Researchers have revealed a dramatic decrease in friction when water is passed through nanoscale capillaries made of graphene. In contrast, capillaries made from hexagonal boron nitride (hBN) - which has a similar surface topography and crystal structure as graphene - display high friction.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Two-dimensional magnetic materials to improve devices that store and transport information

(Nanowerk News) An international research team, with the participation of the Institute of Molecular Science of the University of Valencia (ICMol), has discovered how to control spin waves using light in an insulating material formed by magnetic layers. It is a step towards a new generation of devices that store and transport information in a highly efficient way and with very low consumption.
PhysicsEurekAlert

Femtosecond spectroscopy and first-principles calculations shed light on compositional dependence of

Skolkovo Institute of Science and Technology (Skoltech) Researchers from Skoltech and Ludwig Maximilians-Universität (LMU) in Germany have studied the fundamental properties of halide perovskite nanocrystals, a promising class of optoelectronic materials. Using a combination of theory and experiment, they were able to show and explain an intricate connection between composition, light-induced lattice dynamics, and stability of the materials. The paper was published in the journal Nature Communications.
ScienceAzom.com

STEM-in-SEM: Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy in an SEM

In recent years, STEM-in-SEM (the industry acronym for Scanning Transmission Electron Microscopy in an SEM) has increased in popularity for a number of experts. This technique has drawn attention from a diversity of scientific professionals, including biologists, polymer scientists and materials scientists, thanks to its cost-effectiveness, ease of use and high resolution.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Photochemical reaction on graphene surfaces controlled by substrate-surface modification with polar self-assembled monolayers

The unique thinness of two-dimensional materials enables control over chemical phenomena at their surfaces by means of various gating techniques. For example, gating methods based on field-effect-transistor configurations have been achieved. Here, we report a molecular gating approach that employs a local electric field generated by a polar self-assembled monolayer formed on a supporting substrate. By performing Raman scattering spectroscopy analyses with a proper data correction procedure, we found that molecular gating is effective for controlling solid phase photochemical reactions of graphene with benzoyl peroxide. Molecular gating offers a simple method to control chemical reactions on the surfaces of two-dimensional materials because it requires neither the fabrication of a transistor structure nor the application of an external voltage.
Physicsarxiv.org

Identification of Magnetic Interactions and High-field Quantum Spin Liquid in $α$-RuCl$_3$

The frustrated magnet $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$ constitutes a fascinating quantum material platform that harbors the intriguing Kitaev physics. However, a consensus on its intricate spin interactions and field-induced quantum phases has not been reached yet. Here we exploit multiple state-of-the-art many-body methods and determine the microscopic spin model that quantitatively explains major observations in $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$, including the zigzag order, double-peak specific heat, magnetic anisotropy, and the characteristic M-star dynamical spin structure, etc. According to our model simulations, the in-plane field drives the system into the polarized phase at about 7 T and a thermal fractionalization occurs at finite temperature, reconciling observations in different experiments. Under out-of-plane fields, the zigzag order is suppressed at 35 T, above which, and below a polarization field of 100 T level, there emerges a field-induced quantum spin liquid. The fractional entropy and algebraic low-temperature specific heat unveil the nature of a gapless spin liquid, which can be explored in high-field measurements on $\alpha$-RuCl$_3$.
Chemistrynanowerk.com

Transformation toughening of ceramics made crystal clear

(Nanowerk News) Ceramic materials that are resistant to cracking are used in a variety of industries from aerospace engineering to dentistry. Toughening them to improve their efficiency and safety is therefore an important area of investigation. Researchers from the University of Tsukuba have used time-resolved X-ray diffraction to observe transformation toughening in zirconia ceramics during dynamic fracture.
SciencePhys.org

Sensing what plants sense: Integrated framework helps scientists explain biology and predict crop performance

Scientists have invested great time and effort into making connections between a plant's genotype, or its genetic makeup, and its phenotype, or the plant's observable traits. Understanding a plant's genome helps plant biologists predict how that plant will perform in the real world, which can be useful for breeding crop varieties that will produce high yields or resist stress.
Chemistryarxiv.org

Nanoscale Chemical Heterogeneity Dominates the Optoelectronic Response over Local Electronic Disorder and Strain in Alloyed Perovskite Solar Cells

Kyle Frohna, Miguel Anaya, Stuart Macpherson, Jooyoung Sung, Tiarnan A. S. Doherty, Yu-Hsien Chiang, Andrew J. Winchester, Keshav M. Dani, Akshay Rao, Samuel D. Stranks. Halide perovskites perform remarkably in optoelectronic devices including tandem photovoltaics. However, this exceptional performance is striking given that perovskites exhibit deep charge carrier traps and spatial compositional and structural heterogeneity, all of which should be detrimental to performance. Here, we resolve this long-standing paradox by providing a global visualisation of the nanoscale chemical, structural and optoelectronic landscape in halide perovskite devices, made possible through the development of a new suite of correlative, multimodal microscopy measurements combining quantitative optical spectroscopic techniques and synchrotron nanoprobe measurements. We show that compositional disorder dominates the optoelectronic response, while nanoscale strain variations even of large magnitude (~1 %) have only a weak influence. Nanoscale compositional gradients drive carrier funneling onto local regions associated with low electronic disorder, drawing carrier recombination away from trap clusters associated with electronic disorder and leading to high local photoluminescence quantum efficiency. These measurements reveal a global picture of the competitive nanoscale landscape, which endows enhanced defect tolerance in devices through spatial chemical disorder that outcompetes both electronic and structural disorder.
ChemistryPhys.org

How basic physics and chemistry constrain cellular functions in primitive and modern cells

A longstanding basic question in biology relates to how life satisfies the fundamental constraints put on it by physics and chemistry. Darwin's warm pond hypothesis for the origin of primordial cells is a familiar one. Advances have been made in mapping out the organic molecules that likely existed on the early Earth, and recently candidate prototypic pathways in early cells have been formulated. But how did these candidates' early biochemistry actually function as a system on which subsequent cellular life is based?
Chemistrybioengineer.org

Novel compound reveals fundamental properties of smallest carbon nanotubes

Chemical rings of carbon and hydrogen atoms curve to form relatively stable structures capable of conducting electricity and more — but how do these curved systems change when new components are introduced? Researchers based in Japan found that, with just a few sub-atomic additions, the properties can pivot to vary system states and behaviors, as demonstrated through a new synthesized chemical compound.
ChemistryAzom.com

Time-Resolved X-Ray Crystallography Sheds Light on Phase Changes in Ceramics

Ceramic materials, known for their crack resistance, find applications in various industries, ranging from dentistry to aerospace engineering. Reinforcing these materials to enhance their safety and efficiency is a major area of research. Scientists from the University of Tsukuba have used time-resolved X-ray diffraction to visualize transformation toughening in zirconia...