A spunky pup with a congenital eye issue is now the namesake of a new fund at Toledo Animal Rescue that will help many more animals to come. Faith, a 5-month-old dachshund, arrived Jan. 30 at the South Toledo shelter as a 4-week-old puppy believed to have been dumped by a breeder on Luverne Avenue. She had surgery May 11 at Blue Pearl in Southfield, Mich., for microphthalmia, a condition that caused her to be born with the majority of her left eye globe missing and a very undersized right globe. A surgeon also corrected entropion, which turns the eyelids inward.