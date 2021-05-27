Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Teaser Reveals Terry Silver's Return to the Dojo

By Marco Vito Oddo
Collider
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA new Cobra Kai Season 4 teaser brings Thomas Ian Griffith back as Terry Silver, the ruthless founder of the Cobra Kai dojo who served as the main antagonist for The Karate Kid Part III. The teaser shows Terry standing in the dark, while a voiceover echoes some classic lines...

collider.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Johnny Lawrence
Person
Ralph Macchio
Person
Thomas Ian Griffith
Person
William Zabka
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Karate#Youtube Red#Man#Terry Standing#Fight#Fresh Life#Tournaments
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
TV Series
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Cobra Kai
News Break
TV & Videos
News Break
Netflix
Related
TV Series/Film

‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4 Teaser Brings Back a Familiar Ponytail from ‘The Karate Kid’ Franchise

Cobra Kai is coming back for a fourth season sometime later this year, and Netflix isn’t wasting time getting fans excited about the show’s return. The first Cobra Kai season 4 trailer has arrived online, and right out of the gate, the Karate Kid sequel series reveals that yet another face (and ponytail) from the original franchise will be returning, and it’s time for the real pain to begin.
MoviesMiddletown Press

The Netflix Effect Could Help 'Cobra Kai's" Ralph Macchio Land An Emmy Nom

Here’s how Ralph Macchio knows the “Netflix Effect” is real: Shopping in public has once again become a bit more of a challenge. “Outside of having a mask on, it’s tougher to get out to the grocery store,” he says. “I had a couple years where I could go in and out. Now it’s a little bit limited.” It’s not just at the corner store. Macchio recently found himself swarmed by a new generation of teenagers while attending a hockey game. But he’s not complaining — just the opposite. For Macchio, “The Karate Kid” franchise, reborn as “
TV SeriesPopculture

'Cobra Kai' Season 4 Logo Unveiled by Netflix

Cobra Kai Season 4 is coming, and proof of that was revealed on Wednesday. On Twitter, Netflix unveiled the official logo for the fourth season of the Karate Kid series. Martin Kove, who plays John Kreese, also shared the logo on his Twitter account while writing "No mercy." This has...
TV Seriestheurbantwist.com

In A Season 4 Teaser, ‘Cobra Kai’ Confirms The Onslaught Of Real Pain (The Return Of Terry Silver)

Cobra Kai continues to do the seemingly impossible, all while bringing The Karate Kid franchise back to life in a way that it so well deserved. It’s an infuriatingly amazing resurrection, and Season 4 has already concluded filming, despite the fact that Season 3 was hot-dropped a few days early in late 2020. New cast members will be joining the show, and a few performers will be promoted to regular status, and Netflix is teasing us with the following video, which verifies what some had guessed regarding John Kreese’s strange phone call: he was calling up his old Vietnam War buddy, who was previously seen (in a flashback) telling Kreese, “I owe you, man. You saved my ass. Anything you need, I’m there for you. Your whole life. You hear me? Your whole life.”
TV SeriesVariety

‘Cobra Kai’ Cast Discusses Their Favorite Season 3 Moments

Ralph Macchio, who returned to play Daniel LaRusso from “The Karate Kid” franchise in “Cobra Kai,” said there was a lot of “excitement yet reservation” when first returning to the world of the film. The third season, which is now streaming on Netflix, continued to thresh out “The Karate Kid” mythology and featured a new sensei at the fore of the Cobra Kai dojo.
TV SeriesComing Soon!

Cobra Kai Season 4 Teaser Brings Back The Karate Kid Part III Villain

Netflix has finally released the first teaser for the highly-anticipated fourth season of Cobra Kai, confirming that another Karate Kid character will officially be joining lead stars Ralph Macchio and William Zabka in the new season. The video teases the return of Thomas Ian Griffith’s Terry Silver as he reunites with friend John Kreese to help him run Cobra Kai through his extreme training methods. The character first appeared in 1989’s The Karate Kid Part III, where he had also helped Kreese in his revenge against Daniel and Mr. Miyagi. After recently wrapping up its production, Cobra Kai Season 4 is expected to debut later this year.
TV SeriesPolygon

Cobra Kai season 4 teases an uber-Kreese to torment Daniel-san

If Cobra Kai’s creators are to be believed, they’ve been working since day one on this: the return of Terry Silver. Who? If you, like many, checked out of the Karate Kid franchise after 1986’s Part II, Silver is introduced in 1989’s Part III as the big bad Green Beret buddy of John Kreese (Martin Kove), who contrives and bankrolls a strange plan to defeat and discredit Daniel-san. (Spoiler alert: It fails.)
Sacramento, CAKCRA.com

PODCAST: Why Team USA's Karate Kid loves 'Cobra Kai'

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Ariel Torres is a real-life Karate Kid andTeam USA's best chance at a medal in karate at this summer's Tokyo Olympics. Karate joins judo and taekwondo as the third martial art to enter the Olympic lineup after Japan named it one of five sports debuting at this summer's games.
TV Seriesbleedingcool.com

Cobra Kai: Paul Walter Hauser on Stingray's Status, Missing Season 3

As fun and exciting things were for season three of the Netflix series Cobra Kai, there were some notable omissions like Aisha, played by Nichole Brown, and Stingray, played by Paul Walter Hauser. When the characters were last physically seen in season two, they were still firmly in Cobra Kai as John Kreese (Martin Kove) officially took over following the climactic school-wide brawl. Both were written off to explain their disappearance. Hauser spoke to Insider while promoting his latest film Cruella and discusses whether he thinks Stingray will make his return and how a scheduling conflict impacted his availability for season three.
Moviesgranthshala.com

‘Cobra Kai’ Star William Zabka Has a Secret Musical Talent

Cobra moss has shown that there is much more to William Zabka than the original karate boy showed the film. In the 1984 film, Zabka played the bully Johnny Lawrence, terrorizing Daniel LaRusso (Ralph Macchio). 30 years later, Johnny isn’t so bad and Daniel has no saints. Zabka was waiting to show the world this side of him, but he still has many sides he keeps to himself.
TV SeriesCollider

What We Want to See in 'Cobra Kai' Season 4

It’s only been a scant four months since Season 3 of Cobra Kai dropped on Netflix and promptly crane kicked our faces off, but the hype is already building for the next batch of episodes. Stars William Zabka and Martin Kove recently confirmed that filming on Season 4 has wrapped, and Netflix is telling investors that it will debut on the streaming service later this year. So even though you may still be basking in the glow of Elizabeth Shue’s grand return to the franchise, it’s already time to start asking what comes next. Of course, the answer to that question isn’t immediately obvious. The creators of Cobra Kai — Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg — are always careful to play their cards close to the vest, and a trailer likely isn’t coming for quite a while. But that doesn’t mean we don’t have our own hopes about what season four might bring to the Karate Kid spinoff.
TV Seriesgoldderby.com

William Zabka interview: ‘Cobra Kai’

“The thing that works about the show is that you could look through anybody’s lens and see it through their eyes and they’re the hero in a way,” declares “Cobra Kai” star William Zabka. “’The Karate Kid’ was 35 years ago, so there’s a lot of life that has happened in between that,” he says.