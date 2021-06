2021-06-12 World day against child labor, the Bishop of Zomba: "Protecting children, in the light of the Gospel" 2021-03-23 Zomba (Agenzia Fides) - "In the current health emergency situation, many children and young people are forced to go to work to help their families in conditions of extreme poverty. In many cases it is a question of forms of slavery and imprisonment, with serious physical and psychological suffering". This is what Mgr. George Desmond Tambala, Bishop of the diocese of Zomba, in Malawi told Fides, on the occasion of the Day against the exploitation of child labor, which is celebrated all over the world on June 12th.