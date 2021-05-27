COVID-19 immunity may last years, 2 studies suggest
COVID-19 immunity persists for at least a year, perhaps even a lifetime, according to two recent studies, The New York Times reported May 26. The first study, published in Nature May 24, involved 77 people who were infected with COVID-19 about a year earlier and had since recovered. Researchers focused on memory B cells, which retain a memory of the virus, and found that while the antibody levels in the participants' blood samples dropped in the months after infection, memory B cells lingered in the bone marrow, ready to produce antibodies as needed.www.beckershospitalreview.com