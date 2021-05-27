Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

COVID-19 immunity may last years, 2 studies suggest

By Erica Carbajal
beckershospitalreview.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOVID-19 immunity persists for at least a year, perhaps even a lifetime, according to two recent studies, The New York Times reported May 26. The first study, published in Nature May 24, involved 77 people who were infected with COVID-19 about a year earlier and had since recovered. Researchers focused on memory B cells, which retain a memory of the virus, and found that while the antibody levels in the participants' blood samples dropped in the months after infection, memory B cells lingered in the bone marrow, ready to produce antibodies as needed.

www.beckershospitalreview.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Coronavirus
New York City, NY
Health
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19#Rockefeller University#Blood Cells#Blood Samples#The New York Times#Nature May 24#Biorxiv#Findings#Mrna Vaccine#Mild Infections#Antibodies#Bone Marrow Samples#Memory#Lead Author#People
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Virus
News Break
Health
News Break
Science
News Break
Public Health
News Break
Coronavirus
Related
Sciencedoctorslounge.com

Common Immune Drug Methotrexate May Hamper Response to COVID-19 Vaccine

WEDNESDAY, May 26, 2021 (HealthDay News) -- A widely used medicine for autoimmune diseases may lower people's immune response to the Pfizer mRNA COVID-19 vaccine, a new study suggests. The drug, called methotrexate, is often given to patients with immune-mediated inflammatory conditions such as rheumatoid arthritis and psoriasis/psoriatic arthritis. "Our...
ScienceMedscape News

Neutralizing Antibody Levels May Predict Immune Response to COVID-19 Vaccines

NEW YORK (Reuters Health) - Neutralizing antibodies were "highly predictive" of immune protection from SARS-CoV-2 in a modeling study, and could be used to predict vaccine efficacy against viral variants, researchers suggest. "We are actively working to validate the analysis with additional data," Dr. Miles Davenport of the Kirby Institute,...
CancerEurekAlert

Immune cells imperfect at distinguishing between friend and foe, study suggests

When it comes to distinguishing a healthy cell from an infected one that needs to be destroyed, the immune system's killer T cells sometimes make mistakes. This discovery, described today in eLife, upends a long-held belief among scientists that T cells were nearly perfect at discriminating friend from foe. The results may point to new ways to treat autoimmune diseases that cause the immune system to attack the body, or lead to improvements in cutting-edge cancer treatments.
Sciencegmnewshub.com

COVID-19: Immunity to the coronavirus may persist for years, scientists find

New York: Immunity to the coronavirus lasts at least a year, probably much longer, and improves over time especially after vaccination, according to two new studies. The findings may help put to rest lingering fears that protection against the virus will be short-lived. Together, the studies suggest that most people...
ScienceMinneapolis Star Tribune

For some, virus immunity may last a lifetime

Immunity to the coronavirus lasts at least a year, possibly a lifetime, improving over time especially after vaccination, according to two new studies. The findings may help put to rest lingering fears that protection against the virus will be short-lived. Together, the studies suggest that most people who have recovered...
ScienceKSLTV

Mathematical Models Suggest Much Milder COVID-19 In 10 Years

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah — What will COVID-19 look like 10 years from now? Scientists at the University of Utah suggested it may become nothing more than a head cold or another seasonal virus, according to sophisticated mathematical modeling from university researchers. “We’re never going to make this thing go...
Science10NEWS

Scientists: For these individuals, immunity against COVID-19 could last years

Scientists now believe immunity against coronavirus could last years if you meet a couple of criteria. The new research is from two studies that looked at coronavirus immunity. Let’s connect the dots. Researchers have found that people who recovered from COVID and then were vaccinated could have long-lasting immunity and...
ScienceNews-Medical.net

Study attempts to standardize humoral immune Correlates of Protection (CoP) in COVID-19

The World Health Organization (WHO) declared the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) pandemic in March 2020, owing to the rapid worldwide spread of its causative virus: severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus-2 (SARS-CoV-2). This is a positive-sense RNA virus that causes mild to critical infection. Several COVID-19 vaccines have received emergency authorization by national regulatory authorities in different parts of the world and, subsequently, vaccination programs have been initiated in many countries.
Rochester, NYScience Daily

Mass gatherings during Malaysian election directly and indirectly boosted COVID-19 spread, study suggests

New estimates suggest that mass gatherings during an election in the Malaysian state of Sabah directly caused 70 percent of COVID-19 cases detected in Sabah after the election, and indirectly caused 64.4 percent of cases elsewhere in Malaysia. Jue Tao Lim of the National University of Singapore, Kenwin Maung of the University of Rochester, New York, and colleagues present these findings in the open-access journal PLOS Computational Biology.
New York City, NYPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Immunity to the Coronavirus May Last Years, New Research Shows

Two new studies show that immunity to the coronavirus may last for years and grows stronger after vaccinations, The New York Times reports. The key findings of the studies suggest that people who have contracted the virus and have been vaccinated will likely not need a booster shot. However, those who have received their jabs but have never tested positive for the virus may still need a booster. Both studies examined people who had been infected with the coronavirus about a year ago, and one of the studies found that certain cells will store the genetic information of the virus in bone marrow until it is needed to fight against infection. The other study, which is still under review, suggests that the aforementioned memory B cells grow stronger for at least another 12 months after initial infection.
Public HealthNews-Medical.net

Loss of gut epithelial barrier responsible for COVID-19-related MIS-C in children, suggests study

While coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in children is relatively rare and usually mild, some have been known to return with a rare but serious, or even life-threatening, complication called Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C). These children present with gut symptoms followed by inflammatory symptoms in several organs and often cardiac damage.
New York City, NYPosted by
The Week

Your COVID-19 immunity could last 'possibly a lifetime'

Two new studies suggest COVID-19 immunity following infection could last a year, or "possibly a lifetime, improving over time especially following vaccination" The New York Times reported on Wednesday, hopefully allaying "lingering fears that protection against the virus will be short-lived." When taken together, the studies suggest most (but not...