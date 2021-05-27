Street vendor, a father of four, recovering after being shot in series of armed robberies

A man with a gun held up the 7-Eleven at 205 Harlem Ave. on May 16 at 3:53 a.m. According to the police report, video footage shows the man entering the store, wearing a black winter cap, a black mask, a grey hoodie, black pants, and one black glove. After selecting a beverage at the back of the store, the man went to the counter and paid for the drink, which the clerk put into a plastic bag. The suspect then walked away for a moment, and when he returned to the counter, he pulled a firearm out from the pocket of his hoodie and demanded the money from the register. The clerk put the money into the bag with the beverage. The suspect, who touched nothing except the beverage with his ungloved hand, then left the store. The clerk was so shaken up that he was transported to the hospital.