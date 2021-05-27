Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Violent Crimes

3 jailed over 2017 Barcelona attacks by Islamist extremists

wcn247.com
 11 days ago

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court has imposed prison sentences ranging from 8 to 53 years on the three surviving members of an extremist Islamist cell that killed 16 people and injured 140 others in two consecutive attacks in and near Barcelona in 2017. The three convicted Thursday by Spain’s National Court were accused of forming part of the cell or aiding it, but not of directly carrying out the attacks. Two cell members, including a Muslim cleric believed to have been the ringleader, died at a country house while preparing explosives before the attacks. Six more were shot and killed by police after driving vehicles into groups of bystanders in Barcelona and the nearby coastal town of Cambrils.

www.wcn247.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Barcelona#Islamist#2017 Barcelona Attacks#Extremists#Ap#Spanish#National Court#Muslim#Police#Explosives#Prison Sentences#Bystanders#Madrid#Country#Cambrils#Vehicles#Driving
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Public Safety
Country
Spain
Place
Europe
News Break
Violent Crimes
News Break
Cars
Place
Madrid, Spain
Related
MinoritiesBBC

Barcelona: Homophobic attacks spark outcry

A gay rights group in the Catalonia region of north-eastern Spain has warned of increasing incidents of homophobia following attacks in Barcelona over the weekend. The Observatory Against Homophobia (OCH) said five gay men had been injured in three separate attacks. In the most serious incident, a man needed facial...
Violent CrimesThe Guardian

Three men jailed over 2017 Catalonia terror attacks

Three men have been jailed for between eight and 53 years after being found guilty of assisting the perpetrators of the 2017 terror attacks in Catalonia, which left 16 people dead and 140 wounded. The men who carried out the atrocities – Spain’s worst terror attack since the Madrid train...
Public SafetyBBC

Maidenhead far-right 'extremist' jailed for terrorism offences

A "right-wing extremist" has been jailed for possessing manuals on knife fighting and making explosives. Police found a hoard of Nazi-era daggers, far-right literature and a framed Ku Klux Klan certificate in Nicholas Brock's bedroom in Berkshire. The 53-year-old was found guilty in March of three counts of possessing materials...
Soccerwcn247.com

Barcelona reaches deal with Agüero to boost team's attack

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Barcelona says Sergio Agüero is joining the Spanish club on a two-year deal. Barcelona says Agüero will be with the club beginning on July 1 after his contract with Manchester City expires. He will sign a contract until the end of the 2022-23 season with a buyout clause set at 100 million euros ($122 million). The 32-year-old Argentine will be officially introduced by Barcelona on Monday. Barcelona struggled in attack last season without Luis Suárez, who was let go by the club and eventually helped lead Atlético Madrid to the Spanish league title.
Violent Crimesalloaadvertiser.com

Jail time for attack on Tullibody OAP

A DRUNKEN drugged-up thug who beat an 80-year-old man unconscious was jailed for more than two years last week. The elderly man was on his way to pay an early morning visit to his dead wife's grave when Andrew Hendry launched his unprovoked assault in the street. Hendry had washed...
Violent CrimesBBC

Man jailed for taxi driver attack in Bristol

A man who slashed a taxi driver's face with a knife before robbing him has been jailed. Daniel Armstrong-Eccles also stabbed the driver in the attack in Bristol on 31 October 2020. The 25-year-old was jailed for six years and six months and will serve an additional five years on...
Soccergoal.com

Barcelona to probe internal complaints over payments during Bartomeu era

There will be questions to answer over money sent to companies who did not complete their assigned tasks, among other issues, Goal can reveal. Barcelona are examining several internal complaints over contracts involving former president Josep Maria Bartomeu and his deputies. Goal can confirm the existence of the complaints, which...
SocietyTelegraph

Hate preachers now a 'priority threat' amid concerns over return of Islamist extremism

Hate preachers will be treated as a "priority threat" and tackled as part of the Government's counter-terrorism strategy, amid concerns about a resurgence of Islamist extremism. The Telegraph understands ministers are preparing to direct counter-terrorism officials to monitor and "disrupt" the activities of those who "promote fear and division", without...
Rome, GAcoosavalleynews.com

Rome Man Jailed For Attack of Woman

Tyrone Edward James, 29 of Rome, was arrested this week after allegedly beating a woman with his fists. Reports stated that James struck the left side of the victim’s face with a closed fist, causing swelling around the victim’s left eye. Reports added that the victim and James have been...
Religionmetrovoicenews.com

Islamists attack church baptism, kill 15 in Burkina Faso

Muslim terrorists are suspected in the murder of 15 Christians during a baptism ceremony in the African nation of Burkina Faso. Violent acts linked to al-Qaeda and the Islamic State have multiplied across Central Africa this year. In a report by International Christian Concern (ICC), Colonel Salfo Kabor, governor of...
UEFAmelodyinter.com

UEFA boss warns Real Madrid and Barcelona over UCL places

UEFA president Aleksander Ceferin has again warned Real Madrid and Barcelona over their continued involvement in the European Super League (ESL). The La Liga pair remain as two of the three continuing members of the highly-controversial ESL project after Atletico Madrid and eight others pulled out last month. Ceferin has...
Worldqatar-tribune.com

Turkey sentences ex-wife attacker to 10 years in jail

New Delhi: India’s Supreme Court on Thursday quashed a sedition case against veteran writer Vinod Dua for his alleged comments against the Narendra Modi government in a YouTube show saying a 1962 verdict protects .. dpa Islamabad A court in Pakistan on Thursday acquitted a Christian couple who spent eight...
UEFAAS.com

Barcelona boss Koeman went to hospital after anxiety attack - report

Ronald Koeman had to go to hospital with an anxiety attack, according to FOX Sports. New president Joan Laporta confirmed the coach's situation at a press conference on Friday, but did not clarify that it was due to anxiety.It was said not to be a major issue and came shortly after the latest meeting he held with the president to discuss his future in the club.
Worldalbuquerqueexpress.com

The growing influence of Islamists in Bangladesh: Report

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 24 (ANI): Bangladesh, world's third largest Muslim country, which was swept by a wave of Islamic militancy from 1999 to 2005, has seen an increase in terrorist activity in recent years, including attacks on foreigners, activists and religious minorities. In an opinion piece in Global Watch Analysis,...