Nutrition plays a huge role in physical health, but it can also affect your mental edge and overall mood. Oily fish, such as salmon, is great for brain health because it is packed with omega-3 fatty acids, which make up about 60% of the brain’s structure. Proteins in general can support a good mood because they help our bodies make a brain chemical that regulates mood called serotonin. Salmon is easy to prepare! Drizzle or rub with olive oil and sprinkle with spices, salt and pepper. Bake in the oven or wrap in a foil packet with vegetables to throw on the grill at a summer cookout.