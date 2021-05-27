In 'Miss Congeniality,' San Antonio got full pageant treatment for filming
Sandra Bullock’s FBI agent Gracie Hart may be in need of a makeover in the hit 2000 comedy “Miss Congeniality,” but San Antonio is pageant ready from the start. The Alamo City is introduced with the kind of glamorous montage — the Alamo, the Majestic Theatre marquee, a barge on the River Walk — typically seen on TV when the city hosts sporting events like the Final Four. The Chamber of Commerce must have cheered.www.expressnews.com