Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
San Antonio, TX

In 'Miss Congeniality,' San Antonio got full pageant treatment for filming

By Jim Kiest, Staff writer, Jim Kiest
expressnews.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSandra Bullock’s FBI agent Gracie Hart may be in need of a makeover in the hit 2000 comedy “Miss Congeniality,” but San Antonio is pageant ready from the start. The Alamo City is introduced with the kind of glamorous montage — the Alamo, the Majestic Theatre marquee, a barge on the River Walk — typically seen on TV when the city hosts sporting events like the Final Four. The Chamber of Commerce must have cheered.

www.expressnews.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Texas Entertainment
City
San Antonio, TX
San Antonio, TX
Entertainment
City
Austin, TX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Benjamin Bratt
Person
Donald Petrie
Person
Sandra Bullock
Person
Selena
Person
William Shatner
Person
Candice Bergen
Person
Lawrence Welk
Person
Heather Burns
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Miss Congeniality#The Pageant#Fbi Agent#Live Theatre#Hollywood#Alamo City#Fbi#The Chamber Of Commerce#The Express News#The University Of Texas#The Miss United States#Itunes#E News#Miss San Antonio#Glamorous Montage#Pageantry#Alamo Plaza#Bass Concert Hall#Nighttime Scenes#Tv
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Movies
News Break
Amazon
News Break
Entertainment
News Break
Celebrities
Related
San Antonio, TXLaredo Morning Times

Comedian Jo Koy laughs it up with San Antonio stop on world tour

Weeks after the debut of his new memoir and just before he begins shooting a new film, comedian Jo Koy has decided to add one more thing to his schedule: a world tour. On May 17, the comedian announced he will yuk it up in the Alamo City during his Just Kidding World Tour, performing at the AT&T Center on November 20.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

South Side San Antonio sisters, 10 and 11, launch colorful, successful craft business

Most kids make colorful picture frames and charm bracelets at summer camp or for Mother’s Day. Bella and Ruby Cortez make such crafts their business. Since August, the South Side siblings have been doing that business as the Crafty Cortez Sisters (@craftycortezsisters on Facebook and Instagram), a couple of tween entrepreneurs with an eye for handicrafts and the bottom line that would make Martha Stewart proud.
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

10 questions with Liz Burt about keeping downtown San Antonio fun

Her job is all about energizing downtown San Antonio with fun, but Liz Burt doesn't play around when it comes to championing for her city. As Centro San Antonio's Director of Urban Activation + Play, Burt is in charge of connecting the downtown area to engaging and innovative experiences. Some of her recent work includes trash talk hijinks in which motion detectors were attached to garbage receptacles in a park to cheer on passersby who tossed their garbage. During the holidays, downtown streets looked like a winter wonderland thanks to a surprise project that doused the area in faux snow flurries.
San Antonio, TXPosted by
LatinX Cultura

Frida Kahlo’s Oasis at San Antonio botanical garden

(Sean Gallup/Getty Images) (SAN ANTONIO, Texas) From May through November 2, A "Fida Kahlo Oasis" exhibit will be on display at the San Antonio botanical garden. An unused area in the garden was transformed into an oasis with pictures, portraits and facts of Frida Kahlo and Diego Rivera’s home, according to KSAT.
San Antonio, TXexpressnews.com

Two San Antonio chefs to appear on Food Network's 'Chopped'

Two San Antonio chefs will get a shot at making magic from a mystery box of ingredients on the Food Network show “Chopped” this month. Geronimo López of the Peruvian-Asian restaurant Botika at the Pearl will compete Tuesday, pitting his skills against three other chefs in an episode called “Taco Brawl.” López couldn’t say much of anything else about the brawl, but the chefs will compete to impress celebrity judges with tacos they make from a random box of ingredients for a chance to win $10,000.
KSAT 12

Rare super blood moon eclipse will be visible in San Antonio in May

SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio is in for an astrological treat on May 26 as a rare lunar trifecta will be visible from Alamo City. A super blood moon, combined with a total lunar eclipse will take place in the mid-morning hours and will combine several different lunar events. The...
San Antonio, TXKENS 5

Stacey Abrams set to kick off speaking tour in San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO — Voting rights activist, Stacey Abrams, is set to kick off her speaking tour in San Antonio. On Monday, the Tobin Center announced that Abrams will be coming to San Antonio as part of her speaking tour --- A Conversation with Stacey Abrams. Abrams will start her tour...
San Antonio, TXfayettecountyrecord.com

Lewis Baby

Jason and Sara Lewis of San Antonio announce the arrival of Connor James Lewis born on May 6 at North Central Baptist Hospital. He was welcomed home by big brother, Jackson Elliott. Connor weighed 8 pounds and 6 ounces and measured 21 1/2 inches long. He is the grandson of Rob and Jane Lewis of San Antonio and Kent and Cindy Stevens of Canyon Lake. Connor is the great grandson of the late John…
San Antonio, TXTexas Monthly

Step Into Frida Kahlo’s Garden at a Lush New San Antonio Exhibit

At the center of Frida Kahlo’s home at the Casa Azul in Mexico City was a garden. Teeming with lush bougainvillea, fruit trees, cacti, and native plants like agave and yucca, Kahlo’s garden was a creative refuge and a source of inspiration for her art. A lover of the natural world, Kahlo also surrounded herself with animals, including two pet spider monkeys named Caimito de Guayabal and Fulang Chan, parrots, an eagle, a deer, and a pack of Xoloitzcuintli, or Mexican hairless dogs.
San Antonio, TXKENS 5

'Tails of the Alamo City' First-of-its-kind guide to benefit military working dogs | Mission SA

SAN ANTONIO — A retired Air Force Colonel is helping Military City USA live up to its name. She's teaming up with another photographer to support our nation’s K9 heroes. Retired Colonel Janet Deltuva says she pursued her passion for photography after serving as a deputy surgeon general in the Air Force. She’s now the owner of Janet Deltuva of Ares and Emzy Photography where she photographs animals.
San Antonio, TXMySanAntonio

Tobin Center to host special conversation with political star Stacey Abrams

Stacey Abrams, the former Georgia gubernatorial candidate whose work helped turn the state blue in 2020, is kicking off her whirlwind tour in San Antonio. Tobin Center for the Performing Arts will host A Conversation with Stacey Abrams on September 20, promising an evening "of candid conversation and insights on politics, leadership, entrepreneurship, social justice and being a true voice for change."