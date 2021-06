As years go by, Hollywood keeps getting better and better about diversifying the content it puts out, and Marvel Studios is a company that has been getting better about the representation and diverse talent it uses in its films and TV series. One of the MCU’s newest additions, Eternals, is a prime example of this diversity, and star Salma Hayek was thrilled to be a part of the talented ensemble. But apparently, the iconic Mexican American actress was originally "terrified" of her elaborate superhero costume, and she explained just why.