Noah Syndergaard won’t throw for six weeks, putting Mets return in doubt after Tommy John setback

Noah Syndergaard, after cruising through his Tommy John rehab for the past 14 months, re-aggravated his pitching elbow and is shut down from throwing at least until the All-Star break.

Syndergaard underwent an MRI that revealed inflammation in his right elbow, Mets manager Luis Rojas announced on Thursday. On the bright side, there was no structural damage to his UCL. But the right-hander, who was on the precipice of returning to the Mets, will not throw for at least the next six weeks.

The 28-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020 and last pitched in a major-league game on Sept. 29, 2019. He will become a free agent this offseason.

Rojas would not say whether the Mets organization is confident Syndergaard can pitch again in the majors this season.