Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Noah Syndergaard won’t throw for six weeks, putting Mets return in doubt after Tommy John setback

By Deesha Thosar, New York Daily News
Posted by 
Daily News
Daily News
 11 days ago

Noah Syndergaard, after cruising through his Tommy John rehab for the past 14 months, re-aggravated his pitching elbow and is shut down from throwing at least until the All-Star break.

Syndergaard underwent an MRI that revealed inflammation in his right elbow, Mets manager Luis Rojas announced on Thursday. On the bright side, there was no structural damage to his UCL. But the right-hander, who was on the precipice of returning to the Mets, will not throw for at least the next six weeks.

The 28-year-old underwent Tommy John surgery in March 2020 and last pitched in a major-league game on Sept. 29, 2019. He will become a free agent this offseason.

Rojas would not say whether the Mets organization is confident Syndergaard can pitch again in the majors this season.

For more stories, Subscribe to Daily News.

©2021 New York Daily News. Visit nydailynews.com.

Distributed by Tribune Content Agency, LLC.

Daily News

Daily News

New York City, NY
3K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Find breaking US news, local New York news coverage, sports, entertainment news, celebrity gossip, autos, videos and photos at nydailynews.com.

 https://www.nydailynews.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tommy John
Person
Noah Syndergaard
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mets#Rehab#Mri#Ucl#New York Daily News#Tribune Content Agency#Llc#Confident Syndergaard#Inflammation#Visit Nydailynews Com#Free Agent
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
MLB
MLB Teams
New York Mets
News Break
Sports
News Break
Baseball
Related
Newsday

Mets' Noah Syndergaard, Seth Lugo to begin rehab assignments

ATLANTA — Ravaged by injuries, the Mets did reveal one positive and significant health-related update on Wednesday: Noah Syndergaard will begin a rehabilitation assignment with Low-A St. Lucie on Wednesday. That will be his first game in 14 months. He had Tommy John surgery in March 2020. The Mets have...
MLBtheintell.com

New York Mets at Atlanta Braves odds, picks and prediction

The New York Mets (18-16) and Atlanta Braves (19-21) open a three-game series Monday at Truist Park. First pitch for the season's first meeting between the NL East rivals is scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET (on ESPN). Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Mets vs. Braves odds with MLB picks and predictions.
MLBmetsmerizedonline.com

3 Up, 3 Down: Mets’ Injuries Pile Up In Three-Game Sweep To Rays

The Mets’ seven-game winning streak came to a screeching halt in St. Petersburg this weekend with a three-game sweep at the hands of the Tampa Bay Rays. More injuries during the series added to the growing list of health issues for the team. Despite this, at 18-16, the Mets still hold onto a half-game lead in the division over the Philadelphia Phillies heading into a week of games against NL East foes.
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Noah Syndergaard and the Perils of Max Effort Pitching

Noah Syndergaard's recovery from Tommy John surgery hit a major roadblock this week, as the New York Met shut him down for at least six weeks. In baseball's new world of high velocities and max effort on every pitch, the 28-year-old ace's struggles are a cautionary tale. Syndergaard was pulled...
MLBPosted by
920 ESPN

Four Things Noah Syndergaard Does Everyday That I Won’t Ever Do

Let me preface this by saying I'm sure Noah Syndergaard lives a happy life, and I give him credit for finding peace and happiness in this crazy world. GQ did an article on the Mets' right-hander earlier this week, detailing some of the habits that he follows during an average day. As someone who's spent the last year rehabbing from Tommy John Surgery, I'm sure he's been looking for every way to get a competitive edge when he returns to the mound in Queens. That said, some of these might be a little over the top. Let us discuss.
MLBJanesville Gazette

Anatomy of a pitching coach: How Darren Holmes’ ‘unique’ background helped the Orioles’ bullpen become baseball’s most improved

As Orioles assistant pitching coach Darren Holmes watches members of his staff warm up to enter a game, he scrolls through a mental checklist. An attentiveness — found after a demotion to the minor leagues, used during a lengthy pitching career and expanded upon in medical settings after it — prompts him to first watch their feet, then their knees, and on up, tracking each link in the chain of their delivery.
MLBYardbarker

Red Sox prospect Kutter Crawford tosses four scoreless innings for Double-A Portland in first start back from Tommy John surgery

On Saturday, Red Sox pitching prospect Kutter Crawford made his first start of the minor-league season for Double-A Portland. Not only was it Crawford’s first start since August 24, 2019 with the 2020 minor-league season being cancelled due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, but it was also his first start since undergoing Tommy John surgery in October 2019.
BaseballCBS Sports

Mariners' Ljay Newsome: Tommy John possible

Newsome (elbow) might end up needing Tommy John UCL replacement surgery, Scott Hanson of The Seattle Times reports. "There might be some other ways to go ... and he has not made a decision," manager Scott Servais said. "Like anybody would be, he was bummed out. ... He has never had an arm injury (before)."
MLBchatsports.com

How soon will Noah Syndergaard be back?

As Mets fans watched Jacob deGrom leave his start early on Sunday after being scratched earlier in the week, there was an understandable level of concern. The best pitcher in the game not feeling well isn’t good for a team that’s still searching for consistency all over the diamond. But...
BaseballYardbarker

Rangers vs Mariners: Mother's Day Lineups, Roster Moves, Injury Report

Seattle Mariners (18-16) at Texas Rangers (17-18) SEA: LHP Justus Sheffield (2-2, 4.18 ERA) TEX: RHP Dane Dunning (1-2, 3.81 ERA) RHP Kohei Arihara has been placed on the 10-day Injured List with a contusion in his right middle finger. OF Eli White has been recalled from Triple-A Round Rock,...
MLBPhoenixville News

Growth-Plate Injuries of the Shoulder and Elbow in Baseball Players

Growth-plate injuries of the shoulder and elbow are common injuries in youth and adolescent baseball players. The growth-plate (epiphyseal plate or physis) is an area of cartilage at the end of a bone that is responsible for the bones growth. The growth plates close at the completion of bone growth during maturation. There are two important growth-plates in the arm bone (humerus): one near the shoulder and one near the medial (inside) elbow near the “Tommy John Ligament” (ulnar collateral ligament). Because the growth-plate is an open zone of soft cartilage, it is a weak spot vulnerable to injury. In children and adolescents the growth plate is often injured instead of spraining or tearing the “Tommy John Ligament” as seen in adult baseball throwers.
MLBrotoballer.com

Daily MLB Injury Roundup for May 9th, 2021

RotoBaller has assembled a list of daily MLB injury updates to help you prepare both your seasonal and daily fantasy baseball (DFS) lineups, every day of the MLB season. Below is our updated list of injured MLB players for May 9th, 2021. Only players on teams that are scheduled to play today will appear below on this list.
MLBCBS Sports

Mets' Luis Guillorme: Not yet swinging bat

Guillorme (oblique) hasn't been cleared to resume swinging a bat during his rehab program, Tim Healey of Newsday reports. Based on where he currently stands in his recovery from a right oblique strain, Guillorme is realistically at least a week away from returning from the 10-day injured list. When the Mets are at full strength, Guillorme typically functions mostly as a late-inning defensive replacement off the bench, but his absence looms larger now that four everyday players -- Michael Conforto (hamstring), Jeff McNeil (hamstring), Brandon Nimmo (finger) and J.D. Davis (hand) -- are also on the 10-day injured list.
MLBPosted by
Yardbarker

Noah Syndergaard: Unwritten rules are 'stupid,' baseball has 'gotten soft'

Noah Syndergaard did not hold back when he was asked about his thoughts on the unwritten rules of baseball, saying that he thinks they are "stupid." "I think they're pretty stupid, to be honest," the Mets' pitcher said about baseball's unwritten rules. "Anything unwritten sounds pretty stupid. I think it's very old school, and I think there needs to be a new-school approach."
MLBMLB

These prospects could be future closers

Playing Metallica, Dropkick Murphys or AC/DC over the stadium loudspeakers isn’t enough. It takes a certain type of pitcher to close out a tight ballgame. What is required is one or two elite pitches and a mindset that won’t wilt under pressure. The role of the closer has evolved over time from the multi-inning masters like Lee Smith and Rich Gossage to the one-frame kings of Mariano Rivera and Trevor Hoffman, and it could be evolving again as clubs use their best relief arms in high-leverage situations regardless of inning.
MLB247Sports

Ole Miss ace Gunnar Hoglund still an MLB Draft first-rounder after Tommy John?

Ole Miss right-handed ace Gunnar Hoglund will undergo season-ending Tommy John surgery May 18 to repair a UCL tear in his pitching elbow. Hoglund, one of the best pitchers in college baseball, was a projected Top 10 pick in the 2021 MLB Draft in June. ESPN baseball insider Kiley McDaniel had Hoglund going off the board to the Colorado Rockies at No. 8 overall.