Davis Cup: Piqué says new venues will fix scheduling issues
MADRID (AP) — Expanding the Davis Cup Finals to more venues will help attract more fans and avoid some of the late finishes that hurt the revamped event's first edition. Madrid was the sole host of the inaugural edition of the restructured finals in 2019. This time the Spanish capital will co-host along with the cities of Innsbruck in Austria and Turin in Italy. Barcelona captain Gerard Piqué is the co-founder of the Kosmos group behind the new Davis Cup Finals. He says the changes will give more fans a chance to watch the matches and will help fix some of the problems that affected the first edition. The 18-nation men's tennis competition begins November 25.