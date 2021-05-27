Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gambling

In Response: Legislative fix needed as electronic pull tabs evolve into slot machines

By Editorials
Duluth News Tribune
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThere appears to be a lot of confusion and rewriting of history surrounding the debate at the Capitol regarding electronic pull tabs and charitable gambling. A May 15 “Local View” commentary in the News Tribune, headlined, “Charities’ pull-tab proceeds under attack in St. Paul,” may have misled readers on what the current proposal would do and what happened seven years ago to warrant a legislative correction.

www.duluthnewstribune.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Bakk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Slot Machines#Electronic Games#Gaming Machines#Machine Games#Video Gaming#Capitol#The News Tribune#Charities#The Minnesota Legislature#The Minnesota Vikings#Cage#Electronic Pull Tabs#Paper Pull Tabs#E Pull Tabs#Game Technology#State Regulation#Protections#Charitable Gambling#Disparate Interests#Supply
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Hobbies
News Break
Politics
News Break
Gambling
Related
Hobbiesthelog.com

Legislative Update AB-817: 365-Day Electronic Fishing License

SACRAMENTO一 Assembly Bill 817, a bill that would put the California sportfishing license on a 365-day cycle and add an option for anglers to carry their licenses electronically, was amended and unanimously passed the Appropriations Committee with 16 votes on May 20. The bill was introduced by Assemblymember Jim Wood...
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Temporary Lincoln casino will have more than 300 slot machines

It will be awhile before the WarHorse Casino gets built in Lincoln, but those who worked to make it a reality hope to have a temporary operation up and running within the next six months. On Friday, the Nebraska Horsemen's Benevolent and Protective Association filed a nearly $2.4 million building...
Minnesota StateDuluth News Tribune

Reader's View: E-pull tabs strengthen Minnesota charities

Recent statements in the News Tribune defending Sen. Tom Bakk’s misguided effort to kill electronic pull tabs — including the May 27 “In Response” column, “Legislative fix needed as electronic pull tabs evolve into slot machines” — couldn’t be more wrong. It’s time to set the record straight. The May...
Clark County, NVthenevadaindependent.com

$140M deal offers expansion opportunities to slot machine operator

Slot machine. Photo via Wikimedia Commons. Steve Arntzen wasn’t just seeking a company to buy Nevada slot machine route operator Century Gaming. He was looking for a partner. “We really weren’t interested in someone who would just acquire and swallow us up,” said Arntzen, Century’s CEO since 2010 who co-founded...
Upsala, MNhometownsource.com

Letter: Contact legislators to support E-Tabs

I am writing in response to last week’s letter “Legislative deadline missed again,” criticizing Senator Gazelka. Part of the unfinished business is a bill which would drastically change charitable gambling known as E-tabs. It would effectively eliminate electronic gambling in our bars and restaurants. Just for our little Upsala Lions...
IndustryDuluth News Tribune

In Response: Toxic mines not needed for cleaner, greener economy

The May 21 “Statewide View” column in the News Tribune, “A more sustainable future requires more Minnesota mining,” made the tired argument that in order to transition to a green economy, controversial copper-sulfide mines in Minnesota must open. This claim has gone unchecked for far too long. Let’s look at...
Jersey City, NJPosted by
Jersey City, New Jersey

Mayor to State Legislators: Fix Payroll Tax Loophole

JERSEY CITY - Mayor Steven M. Fulop is calling on the State Legislature in Trenton to amend the current Payroll Tax with a solution for more accountability to hold businesses responsible for their fair share of owed taxes. The Fulop Administration is working with local legislators to amend the Payroll Tax legislation at the State level to close the payment accountability loophole, and to have the State collect payroll taxes directly since the information necessary for enforcement is available to Trenton and not at the local level. Most of the applicable information is regularly obtained by the State of New Jersey through quarterly reports, such as business identification data critical for enforcement, but it is not shared with the City for privacy protection reasons.
Nevada Statecryptonewspipe.com

California Sportsbooks – a Threat or an Opportunity for Nevada

A statewide ballot initiative petition for legalization of sports wagering was qualified last month by California’s secretary of state after the tribes brought more than 1 million valid signatures. The voting is said to occur in November 2022, which means California voters have to wait for 16 months to decide...
Nevada Statethecannabisbusinessnews.com

Third time is magic for cannabis use lounges in Nevada

After four years of setbacks, cannabis use lounges may finally find their way to Nevada. As previously reported by Cannabis Dispensary, consumption lounges under a Las Vegas ordinance showed promise as early as 2017 and 2019, but due to setbacks and political debates from the competing gambling industry, the legislation never became a reality.
Oregon StatePosted by
Indy100

7 Trump-voting counties in Oregon are so mad at the election result they want to secede from the state

Seven counties are so furious about its government that they want to secede from Oregon. Five rural counties have voted in favour of the “Greater Idaho” movement in which Idaho would be expanded to include their counties – joining another two that supported the idea last year – because they claim Oregon doesn’t represent their conservative values.
Presidential ElectionPosted by
Daily Mail

Texas Republican Gov. Greg Abbot says he will STRIP state lawmakers of their pay and veto their budget after Democrats 'abandoned their duties' by walking out on the voting rights bill

Texas Republican Governor Greg Abbott has threatened to veto the state legislature's budget after Democrats blocked the GOP's new voting rights bill by walking out of the House chamber in the middle of the night. 'I will veto Article 10 of the budget passed by the legislature. Article 10 funds...
Jersey City, NJinsidernj.com

Fulop Calls on State Legislators to Fix Payroll Tax Loophole

Mayor Steven M. Fulop is calling on the State Legislature in Trenton to amend the current Payroll Tax with a solution for more accountability to hold businesses responsible for their fair share of owed taxes. The Fulop Administration is working with local legislators to amend the Payroll Tax legislation at the State level to close the payment accountability loophole, and to have the State collect the payroll taxes directly since the information necessary for enforcement is available to Trenton and not at the local level. Most of the applicable information is regularly obtained by the State of New Jersey through quarterly reports, such as business identification data critical for enforcement, but it is not shared with the City for privacy protection reasons.
Ohio StatePosted by
Ohio Capital Journal

An Ohio County needed new voter machines. Election conspiracies complicated everything

The Ohio Supreme Court ruled last week that Stark County must purchase voting machines from a company baselessly accused by the former president and his allies of rigging an election. The dispute traces back to the Stark County Board of Elections’ December 2020 directive to the county commission to purchase its new machinery from Dominion […] The post An Ohio County needed new voter machines. Election conspiracies complicated everything appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.