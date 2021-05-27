In Response: Legislative fix needed as electronic pull tabs evolve into slot machines

JERSEY CITY - Mayor Steven M. Fulop is calling on the State Legislature in Trenton to amend the current Payroll Tax with a solution for more accountability to hold businesses responsible for their fair share of owed taxes. The Fulop Administration is working with local legislators to amend the Payroll Tax legislation at the State level to close the payment accountability loophole, and to have the State collect payroll taxes directly since the information necessary for enforcement is available to Trenton and not at the local level. Most of the applicable information is regularly obtained by the State of New Jersey through quarterly reports, such as business identification data critical for enforcement, but it is not shared with the City for privacy protection reasons.