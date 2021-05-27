OPT/Israel: Commission of Inquiry needed to advance accountability, address root causes
(Geneva, May 27, 2021) Once again, this Council gathers to address the latest cycle of violence in Israel and the Occupied Palestinian Territory. We could go through the statistics - hundreds of Palestinians, including dozens of children, killed in Israeli airstrikes; at least a dozen civilians in Israel killed by indiscriminate Hamas rocket attacks; the destruction of civilian infrastructure, including large apartment and office buildings; the worsening of the humanitarian crisis in Gaza.www.hrw.org