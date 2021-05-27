Cancel
Walterboro, SC

Colleton County School District names new superintendent

By Patrick Phillips
live5news.com
 11 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWALTERBORO, S.C. (WCSC) - The Colleton County School District unanimously voted Wednesday night to hire the district’s next superintendent. Board members selected Dr. Vallerie Cave to lead the district, spokesperson Sean Gruber said. Cave, with more than 30 years of education experience, is currently the associate superintendent for K-12 School...

www.live5news.com
County
Colleton County, SC
Colleton County, SC
Government
State
Alabama State
City
Walterboro, SC
Walterboro, SC
Government
