Colleton County School District names new superintendent

STATE OF SOUTH CAROLINA COUNTY OF COLLETON IN THE FAMILY COURT OF THE FOURTEENTH JUDICIAL CIRCUIT CASE NUMBER: 2020-DR-15-259 NOTICE OF HEARING *NOTE: All Parties and their witnesses must properly dressed for Court. *No shorts and no tank tops. Tarsh Katrice Swinton and Floyd Tyrone Swinton, Plaintiffs, vs. Patrice Lynette Yates and Timarchen Truesdale (deceased) and John Doe Defendants. To: Juanita Middleton, Esquire YOU WILL PLEASE TAKE NOTICE THAT A HEARING HAD BEEN SET IN THE ABOVE CAPTIONED MATTER ON: HEARING DATE: July 28, 2021 TIME: 02:00 pm You are hereby notified to be present at Colleton County Family Court. 101 Hampton Street in Walterboro. S.C.. at the time noted above. TIME ALLOTTED: 30 MINUTES TYPE OF HEARING: adoption Rule 20(a) and (b) of the South Carolina Rules of Family Court requires both the Plaintiff and the Defendant to file a current Financial Declaration where relevant. WHERE RULE 17(a) REQUIRES NOTICE TO AN UNREPRESENTED DEFENDANT, AN AFFIDAVIT OF MAILING, AND PROOF OF PROPER NOTICE MIST BE FILED BEFORE THE HEARING. SCHEDULING ATTORNEY/PARTY SHALL NOTIFY OPPOSING ATTORNEY AND UNREPRESENTED PARTIES OF DATE, TIME AND PLACE OF HEARING RULE 176). PATRICIA BRYANT Colleton County Family Court Walterboro, SC 29488 (843)549-2870 Ext. 3 (843)549-7740 AD# 1939143.